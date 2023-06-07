Column | Once repression starts, it soon accelerates on its own

Belarusian commentator Artjom Šraibman has compared repression to gas. It spreads everywhere.

Turkey watching the elections, I remembered an old statement that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly made in the 1990s. In it, he compared democracy to a tram that you ride until you get there.

From the outside, it seems that Erdoğan’s bandwagon is starting to arrive pretty much. For a long time now, it has been possible to follow how the route has passed through the darkening neighborhoods. It has also been clear that Erdoğan will not give up his position to those he considers weaker.

It can certainly feel different inside the carriage, even though the terminus has changed. Many are focused on their own affairs. For some it is enough that it is warm and dry, for others that they think the driver is charismatic. The protests of the victims are not listened to, and you can’t really get away anymore.

Tram is actually a great allegory of the country becoming authoritarian.

When the management takes a direction towards autocracy, we move forward as if along the tracks. Sometimes you might stop at a stop for a long time, but often the journey continues at some point. At times you can go hard, but often so slowly that you don’t notice the transition easily until it’s too late.

At that point, many subordinates realize that previously tolerated activities can get them into serious trouble. That has happened to many Russians and Belarusians.

Part autocratic countries remain “soft”. Murmuring is allowed up to a certain limit, and ordinary people are not exactly thrown into the dungeon.

In other countries, full repression begins.

Belarusian commentator Artjom Šraibman has compared repression to gas. You may still be able to stop the trolley, but controlling the gas is much more difficult. It spreads and fills any space it can reach. Initiating repression requires a conscious decision by the management, but after that repression is also a self-replicating mechanism.

Oppression is useful for many of its practical implementers. It is a convenient career cycle accelerator, which makes the implementers easily compete with each other. Once the incentives are in place, the machinery doesn’t even need orders for new atrocities.

In Belarus, followed by Šraibman, widespread repression has been raging for the third year already. Even in the Kremlin, the gas tap has already been opened enough that the bitter smell is easily recognized. And the Kremlin’s hand is not on the faucet to turn it off.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.