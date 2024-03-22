Column | On a scale from zero to ten, how would you rate life?

Finland has excellence that is self-evident to Finns but rare internationally. Even first-graders can walk their way to school without an adult escort.

How would you answer the following question?

On a scale of zero to ten, in general, how satisfied are you with your life these days? Zero means you are not satisfied at all and ten means you are completely satisfied.

I've been thinking about this because I've ended up in the wounds of the Statistical Office. I am participating in an income and living conditions survey, for which 12,000 Finnish households have been selected by random sampling.

Would I give up on life? Such a grade comes to mind from the hip.

In the income and living conditions survey, wholesale questions are asked to the same respondents four springs in a row. This is my second answer.

I'll take it answering as a civic duty or rather a privilege, because reliable statistics are useful for all of us.

Statistics Finland's cover letter also emphasized the importance of answering: “Your household represents about 300 other households in your region and age group. No one else can replace you.”

Maybe, though? After all, Statistics Finland thinks that I am irreplaceable.

Most of the research questions are easy to answer. Some require a little effort, like this one: “How much was your apartment's electricity consumption in kilowatt-hours per year?”

But that satisfaction issue. It's surprisingly difficult if you stop to think about it. How satisfied am I?

Some loved ones have health problems. I'll just give it a break anyway.

But I'll say it right away – there are nice, smart and loving people in my life.

When I answered sometimes I think about the 300 households I represent.

That group probably includes, among other things, dog walkers, whom I meet with Minni-hauva on evening walks. Now they are as if invisibly present when I ponder my answers at the computer.

Minnie brings a lot of joy to life. Yes.

Home corners are cozy. Let me raise it to a full ten.

“ Something is being done right here.

Of course, I can't really speak for anyone but myself, and I don't intend to. It is the job of statisticians to make sense of the whole.

Russia is hurling hard. Down to the nitty-gritty. But Finland and Sweden joined NATO. Let's go to ten again.

There are a lot of bad problems in the world. If, however, you're still silent.

And it is pthe atmosphere of the Uoman society has deteriorated. Hand. The labor market situation has also become inflamed. Stop.

There are yytets at work. Six. But the work is meaningful and the coworkers are incredibly knowledgeable. Stop.

Income and living conditions survey the satisfaction question is related to the World Happiness Report, which is also based on people's numerical assessment of their own lives.

Happiness report was published again on Wednesday, and Finland was again on top. You could gradually believe that something is being done right here in Pohjola's wigs.

Our ancestors and us modern Finns have built a good society. Congratulations to us! Hand.

Over the years, I have focused my work on the happiness of different societies. That's why foreign journalists have sometimes questioned me about the “Miracle of Finland's happiness”.

The American The New York Times once interviewed me on the phone. I told you that in Finland even first-graders can walk their way to school without an adult escort. That doesn't happen in many countries.

I took the journalists of the German Süddeutsche Zeitung and the French newspaper La Croix to Nuuksio National Park, just to show something that needs no explanation.

Is it okay to move in this kind of nature? You!

On the other hand, age is starting to feel in my body. Kekkonen's condition is no longer good. But anyway.

Let's leave it at that. Kasi is a good grade.

The author is a producer of HS Vision.