Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Large fumaroles of smoke black and yellow from Pemex refinery in Cadereyta alerted the emergency forces of Nuevo León during the afternoon of this Sunday.

According to official information issued by Civil Protection of Nuevo Leónthe column of smoke registered at 3:00 p.m. on this day was caused by an electrical failure at the refinery located at kilometer 36 of the highway that leads to Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

The electrical fault caused the firing of two turbogenerators of the power plant, since the operation of the plant was not restored in its entirety, the start-up caused the emission of smoke.

Both state Civil Protection elements and those of Cadereyta moved to the place and ruled out risks for the population. In the same way, they indicated that there are no injured people, nor risk of fire.