Frans Timmermans, the leader of GroenLinks-PvdA, announced on TikTok that he has recently also become 'Swiftie', a fan of singer Taylor Swift. It's not often that a hardcore fan of Bruce Springsteen is also a fan of Taylor Swift (and Joost Klein), but that's French. He is also a fan of Roda JC and AS Roma. Frans is a fan of everything that touches him, or what he thinks is popular. Except for Geert Wilders.

You never get the feeling that Frans Timmermans is speaking from his heart, even when he says so. Since his return from Brussels, we have seen him whine on television about the climate, fulminate emotionally on election night and discuss his humble origins in more detail. Both parents were children of real miners, something that completely pales in comparison to the ordinary childhood of the previous PvdA party leader. Lilianne Ploumen was the daughter of a milkman, Frans Timmermans only found out what milk was at a later age.

Let him milk this story even further, this idle infatuation with younger generations comes across as natural. The secret hope is that he will become a popular grandfather, not on substance like Bernie Sanders in the United States, but as a reasoned compromise with the occasional crazy outlier.

You can find a lot about the new merger party GroenLinks-PvdA, but at least they have a leader who is up to date. And who wants to continue. He wants to compete with the 'extreme right' on content and, on the day that Geert Wilders once again hijacks the headlines because he is not allowed to become Prime Minister by the NSC, VVD and BBB, he announces that he is a 'Swiftie'. That must have been a relief in many living rooms in the working-class neighborhoods. They like to hear that there. Frans Timmermans is a 'Swiftie', he understands us! Let the strategists of GroenLinks-PvdA continue on this path. Just hold a microphone under that beard every day and let him vent about his hobbies, preferences, pop music, sports and everything else that goes on in that head. Maybe a recipe sometime? For God's sake, keep posting videos, maybe it will catch on. Anything is better than him talking about the content, about what GroenLinks-PvdA actually stands for, whether they have already agreed on what is and what is not anti-Semitic, because that is not worth listening to. Frans Timmermans is a 'Swiftie', that's all we can ask of him at the moment.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.