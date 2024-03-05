Yes, a nice cat drawing by Roos de Lange – that seemed like a suitable birthday present for my wife, and also for myself, I secretly thought. About thirty years ago we had already bought such a colored pencil drawing, and we still enjoyed looking at it. It was a cat calmly squinting out of a high window, sitting on a brown-white checkered blanket. Could Roos – that's what we always called her, even though we didn't know her – have added many more over the years?

That indeed turned out to be the case when I visited the website (huiskamermuseum.nl) of her gallery owner Janna van Zon. One desirable direct hit after another. Often cats that were placed autonomously in a room with weathered items. Why are you staring at me like that, they seemed to ask. “For me, a cat is the symbol of a person,” said Roos. “He just can't talk. He doesn't talk.”

Unfortunately, all those drawings had already been sold, but luckily there were still some fairly recent ones for sale. Because Roos continued to draw well into old age. Not only cats, but also quiet interiors and peeling facades of houses. Everything is just as precise in line and moody in color. She had built up a loyal following of admirers since the 1980s.

While I was discussing my choice with Janna van Zon, she came with a gloomy message: Roos had become seriously ill. Two days later, last Saturday, she died, aged 87. I had already bought the drawing then. “A tragic combination of circumstances,” I said to someone. “You could call it a nice coincidence,” he said, and there was something in that.

In recent days it became apparent that she had not become famous enough for obituaries in the media. Too bad, because she would have been good enough for it. But she was not someone who wanted to make a name for herself, she remained modest and led an inconspicuous life as a single woman in her house in Amsterdam's Jordaan. I only found one interview with her on the internet, from the 1980s in the lesbian cultural magazine Lust and Grace. In it she characterizes her work flawlessly: “My drawings reflect my sense of life: essentially sad, but not completely desolate.”