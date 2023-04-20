Column | Nowadays, it is best to tell jokes only at home and preferably alone

Joking in the workplace has become risky. That’s why many have stopped it completely.

When I go to workplace evenings, my husband always wishes me fun evenings and at the end reminds me nicely: “Remember honey, just shut the fuck up”. In other words, remember to keep your mouth shut.

This is a joke between us, but it pretty much sums up the state of humor in modern times. It’s safe to joke in your own bubble, but when you go somewhere else, you should keep your mouth shut. Humor is dangerous.

The problem with humor is that it is difficult to give precise rules. If you call your child a little monkey, it’s cute, if you say that to someone else’s child, you’ll get a kick out of it.

Humor includes challenging power structures and taboos and often reacting quickly. Anyone who has been in the company of a good pitcher knows that sometimes overshoots happen. It is inevitable because we are moving on a border. In the past, these excesses were treated more leniently. Nowadays, one wrong throw can lead to a career setback.

That’s why it’s easier not to joke at all in the workplace.

Scriptwriter and humor researcher Janne Zareff said in an interview a few years ago that journalists should use more humor in their work, because it can be used to question the obvious and bring invisible power structures to the fore.

It has never been further than this. Humorous columns, columns and magazines have completely disappeared from the newspapers. And those who use humor in the news can immediately go pack their backpacks. The loss of humor has led to the fact that when you rarely see it on the pages of magazines, you no longer know how to read it correctly. I argue that the ability to recognize the different types of humor – satire, irony and parody – has weakened.

“ The world is a duller place than before.

This everything has resulted in the world being a duller place than before. When wondering why people don’t come back to the office from remote work, here’s one reason. It’s boring at the office. And a humorless work environment is more stressful. Humor has always been used as a backup valve when the boss has been annoying. The pressure has been released through shared laughter. Now the valve is blocked. And it’s not even a good thing for the bosses, because the pressure is released in other ways, such as sick leave.

Need laugh has not disappeared anywhere. The popularity of stand-up comedy speaks for itself. There, a person can laugh in a safe bubble without fear of getting into trouble. The responsibility is outsourced to the performer.

If responsibility cannot be outsourced, it is better to tell jokes in your own home, and preferably alone. It’s just a shame that no one else can hear them.

Jonna Hovi-Horkan

The author is HS’s city reporter.