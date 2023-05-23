Column | Now we are talking about Kekko and Koivisto

Do such concepts as morality, honor or shame apply to the cold war or even Finnishness?

Here one morning I heard on the radio that Finland saw the 1975 European Security and Cooperation Conference as “such a great victory that Urho Kekkonen had to be re-elected president with a shameful exception.”

Now it didn’t hit the mark. The exception law was already enacted two and a half years earlier, in January 1973, and it was not related to the Etyk, which was just being recognized. The background of the law was Kekkonen’s bloated sense of power and the business world’s need to enforce a free trade agreement with the EEC so that relations and trade with the East could continue without disturbances.

A small mistake of course, these things hurt, does it matter? I pick this up because the criticism of both Kekkonen and his successor Mauno Koivisto has gained new momentum in the atmosphere of the war in Ukraine and our NATO membership. It is often enough to put the stamp of Finnishness on it.

We wonder how the former presidents didn’t know how to act as if under the conditions of the current situation. Counterfactual history is fashionable, but this would require concreteness. What should have been done differently, how and when?

Mostly it is best to look at each time in its own right, neither in the light nor in the shadow of hindsight. “Every era is in direct contact with God (unmittelbar zu Gott)”, as it was formulated by one of the fathers of history, Leopold von Ranke.

Of course, Kekko or Koivisto can and should be criticized, but it is still good to stay on the basis of facts, compare different information and take into account that there is little information available from Western intelligence.

There have been negative excerpts from the “three letters” about Kekkos, and there are undoubtedly more in the magazines. When VJ Sukselainen was ousted in the spring of 1964 at the head of the peasant union after Pravda’s harsh criticism, it was emphatically proven here that the writing was of course not commissioned, but that Moscow itself decides. Then in 2016, Leonid Brezhnev’s diary was published with four words in it: “Kekonen – asks to overthrow Sukselainen.”

“ What should have been done differently?

We are still far from the Russian Federation collapsing in the Ukrainian war. If that happens and, for example, the KGB’s secret telegrams from Helsinki are released, it will be a time of horror for a few people here. Still, even those papers should be read and weighed with a cold head.

From Koivisto you can hardly find similar machinations, but the big question for him is to what extent the close connection with Mikhail Gorbachev got him used to looking at things through the eyes of the neighboring leadership. It was visible in the Baltic policy, which was also influenced by the smarter George Bush.

At Kekko, this was especially evident in the early 1960s. Sauli Niinistö’s violent, genuine disappointment can speak for the fact that the phenomenon was not entirely foreign to him either. He did his best, but the offensive war was too much.

Koivisto’s foreign policy has interested several younger researchers (Juha-Matti from Ritva, Marjo Uutelaa and Mari Luukko, now Juho Ovaskaa). It’s healthy. They don’t need to pay grudges and fish debts any better than to defend themselves.

Do such concepts as morality, honor or shame apply to the cold war or even Finnishness? Are you or I or any other judge a better person than Mauno Koivisto?

Finland in August 1945, the government was inclined to present a law under which the leaders of the Continuation War could be convicted of war crimes. Prime Minister JK Paasikivi remembered an incident from the early history of the Roman Empire. The legion had been blockaded, but the neighboring Samnites promised to let it go, as long as it agreed to its shame, to march under the yoke with its neck bowed. The Romans agreed, revived and finally beat their neighbors.

Machiavelli defended the solution. The motherland must be defended by all means, either with honor or shame, no matter how, as long as it is defended well. O con Gloria o con ignonimiaPaasikivi quoted, even though he didn’t know Italy.

The author is a professor emeritus of political history at the University of Helsinki.