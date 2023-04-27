Column | Now it’s trendy to gather inspiring people around you, but sometimes it would be healthy to think differently

Nowadays, it’s fashionable to gather around “good vibes” and shake the energy junkies out of life. However, sometimes it makes sense to turn the idea on its head.

With you I often feel like I have more energy. That’s what my friend told me.

Ihana Kehu warmed, but also awakened. Thanks to that, I realized that I actually very rarely stop to think about what kind of atmosphere and feeling I create around me.

Instead, I’ve often thought about how I myself feel in the company of others: I’ve complained about an acquaintance whose negative attitude frustrates me and snapped at my spouse when I don’t think he’s excited enough about my joys.

So I have considered it a problem if others have created for me feeling bad – and then by complaining about it, you sprinkled negative feelings around.

“ “Optimizing well-being is now fashionable, and in recent years it has also been seen in human relationships.”

That’s amazingafter all, I am a product of my time.

In the individual-oriented Western culture, we are used to focusing our attention inward, on our own self. Optimizing well-being of all kinds is now fashionable, and in recent years it has also been seen in human relationships. It has been thought that the people close to you must bring you added value, i.e., in a trendy expression, “good vibes”.

Inspirational texts circulating on Some have encouraged us to think about who inspires me and who in turn steals from me energy. How about someone treat me toxically?

Also a well-known wellness coach Petteri Kilpinen encouraged At HS’s Master course to spend less time with people who take more energy than they give. You’ll feel better this way.

I agree that one should not spend one’s life in destructively burdensome relationships. It is certainly very smart to think about what kind of people you want to spend your everyday life and celebrations with. But maybe it would be healthy to turn away from your navel-gazing and reflect for a moment: What kind of energy do I bring to the family community? What about the friends and work group? Do I encourage others or do I often have a negative attitude towards things?

Of course, it’s not about always being in a good mood. Not everything has to be positive vibes only, and in some life situations it is particularly difficult to see the bright side of things. Even difficult moments are a part of life – and that’s why it’s probably not worth paying too much attention to the energies between people at all times.

I praise my friend inspired, however, I began to think about my own activities in more detail. After all, I am now in a balanced life situation, so I have enough resources to create a good mood for others as well. So I decided to think about how well I could have succeeded in that:

Have I remembered to suggest fun activities to my friends or praised their good points? Have I really stopped to listen to other people’s thoughts? What about showing sympathy for your partner’s successes? When was the last time I spoke well of an acquaintance behind their back?

There was something to crack.

The column was published in issue 4/2023 of the HS Mejn perhe magazine.