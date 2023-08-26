Column | Now is the time to get your act together – with even a little familiarity with artificial intelligence, you can make bosses dance to your own tune

Artificial intelligence threatens to take away women’s jobs in particular. A cunning middle-aged person will not remain a prankster in the artificial intelligence boom, writes HS Vision columnist Annamari Sipilä.

Is it anyone feeling like an Iowa corn farmer in the 1930s?

I should learn new skills, but I couldn’t. It would be necessary to adopt fresh techniques, but you can’t interpret them.

The corn farmer of the 1930s shunned improved seed qualities and cultivation techniques. The in-house employee of the 2020s, on the other hand, will have hair standing on end from the impressive pair of words “the possibilities of artificial intelligence”.

On a corn farm American researcher and sociologist who grew up in Iowa Everett Rogers divided the adopters of innovations into five different categories.

At the forefront is a small group of innovators (2.5 percent of all). They are followed by early adopters (13.5 percent).

The largest groups are the early majority (34 percent) and the late majority (34 percent). The laggards, i.e. the retarders, or procrastinators (16 percent) oppose the reforms the most.

Procrastinators had included (at least the story included) also Rogers’ own father. He railed against the reforms until he learned a harsh lesson: drought took away the harvest.

The day before the improved corn kernel is modern artificial intelligence. If you don’t rush fast enough in the vanguard, you can fall off the ride.

Especially now they are falling off the ride ladies.

Not because they are women, but because they do traditional women’s work. They include, among other things, office work and various auxiliary tasks.

of the UN International Labor Organization (ILO) statement According to Artificial intelligence automates work tasks, therefore workfactors no longer needed.

“ Artificial intelligence can even be a place of revenge in the workplace.

The same echoes of the message can also be found in the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) of the government from the program.

The government wants to enable the use of artificial intelligence “in social and health care, for example in shift planning, prevention, self- and self-care, and service and care activities” (goodbye secretaries, nurses and others).

The possibilities of artificial intelligence are also taken into account in “developing the education system” (goodbye teachers) and “reducing administrative work” (goodbye customer service staff).

In addition, “the government enables automatic official decisions made with the help of artificial intelligence” (goodbye, the world’s best civil service that thinks with its own brain).

Here in between, it is appropriate to emphasize that it will be absolutely excellent if artificial intelligence replaces all routine work in the future.

Work in itself is not the end of the world. It just changes shape. We will continue to get the Lutherans eight hours a day full.

It would be much more worrisome if the government program were to rank among Finland’s artificial intelligence procrastinators. Of course, Finland must strive to be in the vanguard.

Different artificial intelligence plans should still be read from a Luddite-feminist perspective. It doesn’t matter who the reforms concretely affect.

In the artificial intelligence revolution it is also appropriate to emphasize the individual’s own responsibility. And note: this is a happy thing. No one has to be left to ruminate over the change in their own spiritual cornfield.

It’s time for middle-aged people in particular to get their act together. Artificial intelligence can even be a place of revenge in the workplace. At least if there is cunning.

There are three ways.

One: Take the lead.

If you feel that some of your tasks are under threat, you should go and present to your boss about their automation. At the same time, you can suggest how the boss and the boss’s boss work could be rationalized.

Of course, it is not necessary to know how the automation would be handled technically. The essential thing is to put the bosses on their toes and show that you are on the pulse of the times.

Two: Knowledge is power.

Every weekday, it’s worth sacrificing a little right away to study artificial intelligence. Online courses are also available.

And again, there is no need to understand the technical details. It is enough to know roughly what is happening in your field at the news text level.

That alone allows a large part of bosses, colleagues, competitors and customers to dance to their own tune.

Three: Someone always gets lost.

You should take a philosophical approach to big changes in technology. The vanguard goes ahead, but not always in the right direction.

A prankster learns from the mistakes of others. Sometimes laziness and stubbornness are rewarded.

Work changes all the time. At the lathe, you just don’t notice it in the suction of the work.

