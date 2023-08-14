You hear them a lot abroad, but NOS has never had a woman provide live TV commentary at football matches. That is striking, because the NOS had Marcella Mesker make her debut as a tennis commentator in 1987. Suse van Kleef does comment on the World Cup football, but limits herself to the summaries. Why not yet a female voice, live during duels?

When a journalist in 2019 told Arno Vermeulen, chief commentator at NOS, asked how that was, he said commenting on TV is “the hardest part of the job.” In the run-up to the European Championship in 2017, the broadcaster made an attempt with a woman “who really had some experience” (he did not name) but who became “nervous with blood”.

What makes commenting so difficult, the journalist wanted to know. “Journalistic assessment, the ability and the courage to draw conclusions, to find something from the referee if necessary,” said Vermeulen. “You have to know all the players, be able to make football-technical assessments, be sensitive to language and also introduce the entertainment factor with some humor.” He just didn’t say: just stand there as a woman.

When I presented his quotes to Jenn Hildreth, who covers the World Cup for Fox Sports, she responded diplomatically: “Politically declining comment.” It is not an easy subject either, says the forty-year-old – you often don’t know what you don’t know and it takes a thick skin – but you only learn it by doing it a lot. When Fox sent her to a World Cup in 2015 as the first woman, she had only commentated at regional tournaments and youth World Cups. “Investing in women is not just about giving opportunities, you also have to create the conditions for success,” she says.

The originally Dutch Pien Meulensteen (26) made her debut as a commentator at the men’s World Cup last year and commented on this World Cup ten matches for the British channel ITV. “What Arno says is correct,” she says. “You have to master many facets of the profession and good preparation for competitions is important, you will not make it with talent alone.” When asked if she would say ‘yes’ if NOS asked her to become a commentator, she says no. She has never lived in the Netherlands and has insufficient command of the language. “But I am convinced that there are women in the Netherlands who should be able to do it in the future with the right training and support.”

A NOS spokesperson says that in recent years more has been done to interest women in the profession of commentator. For example, seven of the 35 people who practice commenting in an internal class under the supervision of Vermeulen are women. The NOS looks at who has talent and who “feels happy” with the work. “It is not going as fast as we would like,” the spokesman admits. “We are open to people applying through any avenue.”