Column | North of Siberia lies an island whose loss a hundred years ago might make the United States regret it

Wrangelin Island, located north of northeastern Siberia, belongs to Russia, which currently also has a military base on the island. This has not always been the case, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Juuso Määttänen.

Multi even a Finn can remember reading how the United States bought Alaska from Russia in the 1860s.

The trade was Russia’s idea. 7.2 million dollars (in today’s money about 120 million dollars) the US Secretary of State was criticized for agreeing to the price William Seward.

Since then, it has turned out that the United States got Alaska from Russia at a ridiculous price. An area containing oil, gold and copper would have been worth much more.

Recently, Alaska has risen to an unpredictable value in the Russian conversation. In the past, jokes about the reoccupation of Alaska were presented, for example, by a raunchy nationalist known for his snarky comments Vladimir Zhirinovskybut last summer also the chairman of the Duma Vyacheslav Volodin too declared Alaska to be Russia.

Of course, there is no point in waiting for an attack on Alaska. The speeches still speak of the idea that Russia’s position today would be very different if the country were much closer to the United States.

Notably the idea that the United States could also – at least in theory – win back the territory it lost to Russia is rarely floated.

Previously worked at the US Arctic Commission Thomas Emanuel Dans however, wrote this fall in the Wall Street Journalhow “Russia is occupying American soil”.

The United States actually lost its self-declared territory to the Soviet Union in the 1920s. The change of ownership was not done with deeds of sale, but with a traditional military occupation. It is a rarity in American history.

The name of the most famous lost place is Wrangelin Island. There are also a few other islands in its vicinity that suffered the same fate.

“ In the 2010s, Russia established a naval base on the island.

Most of the world’s people have hardly heard of Wrangel Island, and no wonder. The place, slightly smaller than Cyprus in area, is located in the Arctic Ocean directly north of northeastern Siberia. Naturalists have been interested in the area because there are significant walrus and polar bear populations.

There have been practically no human inhabitants on the island in the 21st century, even before that there were at most a couple of hundred. In the year 2011 St. Petersburg news channel reported “the last of the shaman” Grigori from Kaurgin. The second to last inhabitant Vasilina Alpaunin ate by a polar bear.

from Wrangel Island should still be interested. Russia, which has been militarily active in the Arctic Ocean in recent years, established a naval base on the island in the 2010s. The distance to Alaska is less than 500 kilometers.

The US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) stated in a discussion on the subject in his research reportthat the base may have implications for US national security.

So how did the island end up in Russia?

Wrangel Island got its name from a Russian, Baltic German explorer From Ferdinand von Wrangel, who had deduced its location. But the first to land on the island was a British one with its crew Henry Kellett. The visit did not last long.

In 1881, U.S. Capt Calvin Hooper reached the island and declared it to belong to the United States. The declaration was not disputed, but neither was anyone who had lived on the remote island for decades.

In the 1920s, a couple of expeditions including Americans, Canadians and Inuit were sent to the island. Then came the Soviet ship Red October. Its crew captured a small expedition on the island, sent them to Vladivostok and raised the Soviet flag on the island.

United States gave up the island with almost no objections – probably because no one was interested in the arctic wilderness in the 1920s.

Now, for example, Thomas Emanuel Dans thinks that it should have been interesting. In his writing, he points out that the United States has never officially given up its ability to claim Wrangel Island back for itself.

Let’s think. Claiming Wrangel Island back to the United States seems somehow as reasonable as the Russians’ talk of taking over Alaska.

But as a game of thought, the pattern is exciting at this time to say the least: an island belonging to the United States right next to the Russian coastline.