Column | Nokia's founder, Nobel pioneer and women's advocate wouldn't be upset about his eponymous street being interrupted

The lawman Leo from Mechelin was many. My guess is that he would be happy to give up part of the street named in his honor in favor of a deserving woman.

What if we respected the senator of Leo Mechelin (1839–1914)'s life's work by cutting from the street named after him to its southern end in Helsinki?

This probably requires a bit of explaining.

Let's imagine that a woman is walking down Mechelinkatu and talking on her phone. The brand is hardly Nokia, its market leadership came, was and went. However, it cannot be taken away from Oy Nokia Ab that the company gave birth to voice communication in a world of revolution.

The woman is at the former Maria Hospital. That section of Mechelininkatu was Kalmistokatu until 1954. Mechelininkatu was stretched to the south, while the new additional wing of the hospital would have been located on Kalmistokatu. The hospital board did not think it was appropriate.

The one we imagine the woman is on her way to vote. He hardly thinks about Nokia or Leo Mechelin. And I didn't think either until I recently read a doctorate in philosophy Elisabeth Stubbin the book Leo Mechelin (Into Publishing 2018).

Leo Mechelin was the chairman of the first Helsinki council. The senator of the Diet and professor of constitutional law was also an activist of the international peace movement, a movement that, through twists and turns, developed into the Nobel Peace Prize.

The man of the principle of justice fought for the Finnish constitution against the oppressive power of Russia. Governor General Nikolai Bobrikov during that time he was in exile in Sweden, until after this murder he returned to Finland as a hero.

“ “Justice is more important than power.”

In 1871, Mechelin was founding his friend, a wood grinding mill owner Fredrik Idestam with a certain Nokia Aktiebolag, which later expanded from the wood business to car tires, rubber boots, cable and. . . yes, for the mobile phone and telecom industries.

In Elisabeth Stubb's book, there are examples of how some of Mechelin's projects failed. The senator, who also worked as a banker, could of course have used his elbows, but his own principle might have stood against it: “Justice is more important than power.”

Helsinki Lauri Sarkki suggested In the HS's opinion department, that the section of former Kalmistokatu from Mechelininkatu would be named after a distinguished woman. The idea has its basis: Leo Mechelin had an impact as a senator when, in 1906, Finland achieved women's full right to vote and the right to vote.

Mechelininkatu was split from Nordenskiöldinkatu in 1917. If a distinguished woman were to now take part of Mechelininkatu in her name, it would probably also be to the liking of women's advocate Leo Mechelin. Who is signing up?

