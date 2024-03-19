On the Hélène Hendriks scale, Noa Vahle scored a fourteen yesterday with an interview with Georginio Wijnaldum for the football talk program Veronica Offside. The conversation was actually about his return to the Dutch national team, but Noa kept harping on about his choice to play football in Saudi Arabia. Friendly, engaging, but also decisive, an art that should not be underestimated. I think Georginio would have walked away angry from any other sports colleague.

A few years ago, those colleagues still saw him as a wise man. It is of course possible that Georginio has become dumber in recent years, but there is an even greater chance that he hoisted the shield a little too enthusiastically during his Liverpool days. Football journalists like to be friends with important players.

They sometimes say that footballers can speak better with their feet, and that certainly applies to the 2024 version of Georginio Wijnaldum.

I'll just paraphrase:

Georginio started playing football in the Saudi Pro League for the money, he did not want to compromise compared to his salary at Paris Saint Germain. That leaves zero potential employers in Europe. He heard 'some things' about Saudi Arabia in the media, but he was not very pleased with the living conditions there. Great sentence: “For me, the living conditions are very good.”

He has now adjusted his image of the country. He did not see all the things that were presented to him by the media about human rights violations. He wasn't looking for it either. If you don't look for human rights violations, Saudi Arabia is a great country. The only strange thing is that you are not allowed to eat on the street during Ramadan. He thought that was a rule he could live with. He advised everyone to go to Saudi Arabia themselves. According to Georginio, all countries have good and bad sides. He thought the Benefits Affair was an excellent comparison. You don't have that in Saudi Arabia. Isn't it said that you are not allowed to play football in the Eredivisie because of that affair? Well then? Conclusion: For him, Saudi Arabia is a great country.

Then that look, as if he had scored a goal. If he had already scored, it would have been in his own goal, Noa Vahle was polite enough not to cheer. Her strength is that they both thought it was a good interview.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.