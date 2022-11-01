Column | No work, no money, no love

Maintenance obligation between spouses can kill love. The maintenance obligation is stipulated in the Marriage Act, but it also applies to common-law spouses. The spouse’s income can therefore leave the poor person outside of social security, i.e. financially dependent on their spouse.

Research has shown that unemployment increases the likelihood of divorce, and a woman’s unemployment even lowers couples’ fertility. Would it be worth it for us to waive the spousal support obligation?

Many Finnish couples have their own money separately or a joint account, where both put the same amount of money and from which the necessary joint expenses are paid – regardless of whether the income level of the spouses is the same.

There are families in Finland where the spouses have very different living standards: while one of the spouses can easily buy coffee and newspapers in the city, the other spouse waits at home.

In Nordic individual-based thinking has been the main idea in social security thinking, but the exception to this is not only the housing allowance, but also the subsistence allowance, which the most disadvantaged depend on.

In practice, this can lead to prolonged unemployment breaking up the family, and no one will take a poor person as their living partner anymore.

When you live alone, everything is more expensive. However, the most expensive thing is love.

The absence of a relationship and family increases the risk of drug addiction many times over. When dreams have fallen and a person is alone, it is a tragedy. We could have intervened in the situation earlier: by eliminating poverty and moving the obstacles in the way of poor people finding love.

Poverty affects a huge number of Finns. According to Eurostat statistics, there are 838,000 people in Finland who are at risk of poverty or marginalization.

Less educated women, i.e. those with the weakest labor market position, are the most likely to become childless. In Helsinki, poverty causes loneliness, because even moving from one place to another with public transport costs quite a lot. Dating practices weaken a poor person’s chances of finding a partner.

However, in our social security system, we have a maintenance obligation for cohabiting spouses, which sometimes even applies to residents of shared apartments.

“ Dating practices weaken the poor person’s chances.

Does the relationship end before it even started if you fell in love with someone who has a job, but you yourself are poor?

It is by no means self-evident that all young people are ready to put things together, if and when they have to take financial responsibility for the other at the same time.

Cohabiting spouse the maintenance obligation can therefore lead to the needy being left without love. If you don’t get income support until your dating partner is also poor, many poor people will be left alone.

Being left without love is not good for anyone, but it is especially sad for the unemployed, who lacks the supporting power of the working community and the sense of meaning that work gives in their everyday life.

Poverty is easier to bear if there is love. In Bon Jovi’s heartbreaking labor song Livin’ on a Prayer let’s sing: we have each other and that’s a lot.

Love gives strength to face adversity. Unemployment eats away at self-esteem, but if there is someone next to you who is fine as it is, even without resources, it is easier to believe in the future. Getting up from the bottom requires the support of another person.

However, love is fragile and not just one kind. It mixes many feelings and imaginations, from companionship to affection, to the position of the other as a barrel of wishes or a safe harbor. There are certainly those who do not dare to leave a bad union for financial reasons.

Child support obligations between adults, like any form of financial dependence, exposes one to abuse.

That’s why everyone needs their own money. Without money there is no freedom, no equality.

A writer is a writer.