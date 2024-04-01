RTL News probed two weeks ago the popularity of possible prime ministerial candidates and you might think: in the status-sensitive politics of The Hague, the setting of Prof. Dr. Ir. P. Akkermans of Van Kooten and De Bie, everyone would like to be on such a list. You've been mentioned, maybe you'll be asked. It also seems to really matter when you name yourself. Mona Keijzer, presented in August as BBB's prime ministerial candidate, is standing by RTL on 4. After VVD member Klaas Dijkhoff, ex-informant Kim Putters and former VVD minister Jeanine Hennis.

But is it of any use to you? It will almost certainly take weeks, perhaps even months, before Geert Wilders, as leader of the largest party in the formation with VVD, NSC and BBB, nominates someone as prime minister. If you want that job, it's best to keep quiet about it now. No party wants an overly vain person as Prime Minister. If you don't have to think about it, it can be nice to know that voters have not forgotten you. Jeanine Hennis, UN envoy in Iraq for five years, was forwarded the list of “many people”. “I don't know exactly how many, I don't keep those messages.” Kind intentions, she says. “But such a list will probably also lead to shouting on social media. I don't watch it.”

Kees van der Staaij, number 11 on the premier's list RTL and had only just left as SGP leader, was frequently mentioned in the autumn of 2022 as a possible successor to Chamber President Vera Bergkamp, ​​who was increasingly getting into trouble due to the affair surrounding Khadija Arib. After the elections of November 22, his name was circulated as perhaps the next informant and now also as a possible candidate prime minister among parties negotiating a new cabinet.

In the House of Representatives debate on the formation last Wednesday, Laurens Dassen of Volt shouted that he longed for Van der Staaij again as the “constitutional conscience” of parliament. In the hall at the entrance, Dassen later says that Van der Staaij stands for “peace, predictability and continuity”. But he certainly does not miss Van der Staaij's views. “It is also a bit poor if we can only come up with people like Johan Remkes, Herman Tjeenk Willink and Van der Staaij.”

Kees van der Staaij only likes it for a moment when I call him to hear what it's like when you keep getting mentioned. “No,” he says, “you are not speaking to Hans Hoogervorst.” He thinks I want to know if he is available as Prime Minister and wants to hang up as soon as possible. “I hear it with a broad smile and don't take it seriously.” It doesn't sound like he's smiling. People call him every time, he says, when his name goes around. And every time he answers the phone. “I'm such a good guy.” But how much longer? Don't call him.