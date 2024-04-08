An American acquaintance had sent me stickers from his company, he asked me to stick them somewhere in the Johan Cruijff Arena, or to take a photo with a sticker in the stands. He is a fan of European football and his name, with the turf where Ajax plays in the background, seemed fantastic to him. I in turn asked him if he was sure – because I can imagine a better promotion at the moment.

I have always been an Ajax player, but moderately, so to speak, without linking my mind to performance. I wear an Ajax shirt to the stadium, but never take it off in ecstasy, nor tear it out of anger. Now that the institute is burning down, I'm far enough away not to inhale the smoke.

Even before the 6-0 I was jaded. So when Ajax was led to the slaughter in De Kuip, I was especially impressed that we still had a captain who knew the way there. I thought those six goals were embarrassing, but especially for Feyenoord. You can't call it impressive either, because you actually beat a team at the level of Go Ahead Eagles – and I suspect that they even find the comparison in Deventer an insult.

Feyenoord won against a name, not a top club. No matter how bad things are at Ajax, it will always be able to rely on the past. It is good to see how trainers from every much better club in recent years have praised Ajax during draws on the basis of its rich football history, on the basis of players who are sometimes no longer alive. The name will also survive this fire. Regardless of the illegality, I would not currently buy thousands of shares in it upon my appointment as director, but the brand remains strong.

Who still wants to associate themselves with the name Ajax?

But who wants to commit to that now? On Monday it turned out that Ajax can put the British Graham Potter out of mind as the dream new trainer. Football International suspects that this blue cannot be seen separately from the administrative chaos at the Amsterdam team, I mainly suspect that Potter had watched the match on Sunday. It's a shame, because under Potter's care, top club Chelsea had become a mid-table team last season and there was also unrest in the board there. A dream candidate indeed, that trainer's jacket would have fit perfectly.

Don't blame him. And don't blame my American acquaintance for his sticker. For him it's about the place, the story, who cares what's happening there. So I promised him that I would grant his request and I will take that sticker with me next time in the Johan Cruijff Arena. That is during Taylor Swift's concert.

