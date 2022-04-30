EFinally another city trip, combined with a discreet parental educational assignment to the godmother. With the 14-year-old to Hamburg, the aunt and child spell out the ABC of the tourist program in a relaxed manner: Landungsbrücken, Elphi, Speicherstadt, Michel, voyeuristic detours to St. Pauli and Harvestehude.

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Youth writes”.

So far, so harmonious. Museum of Hamburg History, is that a must!? Aunt advertises, child complains. Adolescents negotiate hard, as do dutiful aunts. The duo finds a compromise: two hours at the museum, two hours at the consumer cathedral. So everyone gets their money’s worth.

The 600-year-old Störtebeker skull, walk-in cabins, the old box on Holstenwall isn’t that bad after all. “You can do it,” judges the teenager with rough charm. But the historical museum is nothing compared to the Apple store on Jungfernstieg: doormen like from the film set, all the cool white around the altars of technology. The glossy store, which customers enter like a museum and fall into devout whispering mode, has something. The aunt is amazed. And be amazed even more when you enter cathedral number two, Germany’s largest Saturn with 18,000 square meters.

Floor by floor, she leaves herself to the knowledgeable guidance of the boy. He is drawn to the glass refrigerator doors where the light comes on when you knock on them. He leads into the bunk with speakers costing several tens of thousands of euros and explains the refinements of feather-light tablets with great attention to detail. When the aunt is still thinking about how to explain this cultural program to the parents, the happy child explains: “Look, we get laptops like this in the computer science course. I’m not going to choose art after all!” One swipe, all doubts are gone. Magnificent Hamburg. Travelling forms.







In the Nine to Five column, different authors write about curiosities from everyday life in the office and university.