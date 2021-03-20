M.Ms. O. didn’t manage to say thank you when her neighbor presented her with the hazelnut cream from certified organic cultivation. Ms. O. had previously mentioned in the chat group in the house that she was eating a Nutella bread, it was thoughtless, she admitted.

Now her neighbor from the third floor was standing in front of the door and talking about palm oil, which is guaranteed not to be included in his souvenir. Mr K. from the third floor finds palm oil extremely reprehensible, and Ms. M. from the second floor feels the same way with meat and dairy products. Before the pandemic, when the neighbors could still have breakfast together, Ms. M. always had a bowl with lettuce and grated carrots with her. Mr. J. from the ground floor also knows Ms. O. from social networks, so she knows how bad he thinks plastic.

Ms. O’s very personal aversion is not yet sufficiently well known in the house, but the home office is putting her politely guarded secret to the test: She lives on the first floor and doesn’t like shopping at the world’s largest mail order company. You could already see from the scared, agitated expression in her eyes that something was wrong with her working conditions.

Ms. O. can observe this so closely in her home office because her neighbors order from the mail order company but are not always at home. Unlike Ms. O., they have to leave their home to go to work. Ms. O. has thought about not answering the door when the delivery man rings the doorbell, remaining silent when his pleading tone can be heard through the intercom. But that wouldn’t help anyone. She actually thought about doing the same as Mr. K. knocked on him, a large gift basket from the last retailer in the neighborhood in her hand. But the shops are closed.

So Ms. O. now feels a little stab every time she sees the parcels lying in her hallway on the way to the kitchen, the black arrow pointed at her as if it were saying: palm oil, plastic, dairy and meat products – on all You can do without that, but nobody can avoid the richest man in the world.