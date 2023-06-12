Dhe weather is fantastic today, dry, sunny, warm. Details are noticeable in the video conference that would have remained undiscovered on cloudier days. For example, my colleague’s super chic bicycle, leaning so casually and casually against the office wall. Seems careless. But is it? There could be a message behind it. The bike parker must of course remain anonymous, except for his gender, which has already been revealed. We could call him Herbert (that would be the Boomer generation) or Henrik (Generation X) or Hugo (Generation Z, that’s when grandpa names came back into fashion).

Let’s take Henrik. Should we seriously assume that Henrik didn’t think twice about where he parked his hip vehicle – filigree frame, cool color, sporty appearance, definitely expensive? Exactly where it is caught by the screen camera. Of course, Henrik! There wasn’t any other space available in the bike garage in front of the office, right? Or in the hallway. Or somewhere behind the camera.

Could it rather be, dear Henrik, that you want to let us know something? For example, that you are so slim and slender and enviably fit because you cycle to the office in the morning? Oh, you’re cycling, no, racing. Body and bike would give that. Or that you have exceptionally good taste? Because your exhibit is really pretty. Or that your wallet is bigger than ours? But it’s also possible that Henrik is basically a sad athlete and that the bike is misleading us in all its sleekness.

Perhaps Henrik would much rather jog, but his knees are no longer up to it. Or fast rides in the sun distract him from the fact that his favorite football club was relegated at the weekend. Who knows. A bike is a bike, not a crystal ball.







In the “Nine to five” column, changing authors write about curiosities in the office and university