Ma mom is superwoman. She fights against evil,” explains the child when asked about his mother’s job. The lawyer presents the anecdote with a smile. It’s wonderful how her little son adores her! That kind of touch of hero worship is good for all of your my-neighbor-lets-the-hedge-shoot-into-weed mandates. Although she is not a public prosecutor, her child, still oscillating between police officer and astronaut, judges with admiration. However, the older the child, the harder the judgment of the offspring when it comes to their parents’ professions. Puberty marks a low point in this perception: nope, becoming a controller isn’t in the bag, his father feeds tables “as a number servant”, the tenth grader etches.

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Youth writes”.

Architect, no thanks, “selling ready-made concrete boxes” to troubled families, the 17-year-old finds out of the question. The mother makes money in the media by “stringing words together”, and the high school graduate has had enough of that after 13 years. The godfather, who earns his bread and butter with an energy company, is reviled as a “electrician”, so it’s of little use to him that he works in the sustainability team. Quite arrogant, the view from the outside and down on the banker who is pursuing sham transactions, the surgeon who is dubbed as a braggart, the professor who is declassified as an empty body. Puberty is when you should switch to draft more often.

It’s hard to imagine what a facade designer would be called, let alone a cleaning worker who removes the dirt of others. Just wishy-washy? A heated discussion ensues when the parents open this barrel, but a conflagration is a flash in the pan. We’ll talk again in five years! Until then, please unpack boxes or fry burgers until the pain hits you. Become a dishwasher before the first million beckons!

In the “Nine to five” column, changing authors write about curiosities in the office and university.