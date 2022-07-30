Trees are now being intensively planted all over the world. What’s the point, asks freelance science journalist Jani Kaaro.

Of trees planting has never been as popular and easy as it is now.

If driving weighs on your conscience, Istutapuita.fi’s by planting one sapling offsets the carbon footprint of driving four thousand kilometers. Or if the carbon emissions of living weigh more widely, a new tree seedling offsets three weeks of basic life.

“ A new tree seedling offsets the three-week basic life.

Large companies like Shell, on the other hand, spend hundreds of millions on planting projects to offset their emissions. And the most massive tree plantings are taken care of by the states these days!

have you heard About the Bonn challenge? It is a project started by the German government and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which aims to restore 350 million square kilometers of forests this decade. 48 tropical or subtropical countries have committed to the goal.

Pakistan, for example, announced that it would plant ten billion trees by 2023, and one billion are reportedly already in the country. In 2019, Ethiopia set a kind of record when 350 million trees were planted in the country in just 12 hours. China also plans to plant a “green wall” the size of Germany in the northern part of the country, the purpose of which is to stop the spread of the Gobi desert at the same time.

What so there are trees when planting. The action is something benevolent: like placing a bet for the future. But when the volume of tree planting is in this category, one can’t help but think that the road to hell isn’t just paved with good intentions again.

For example, let’s look at the forest project in Cambodia, in the Prey Lang nature reserve. According to the country’s administration, an ecological restoration project has been implemented in the area, where a new forest has been planted to replace the destroyed forest.

“ Where there used to be real coal deposits, reed-like acacia now grows.

This is what it means in practice: What used to be a green and shady rainforest with frogs and birds is now a bright and scorching wooded field with almost no life. And while the 30,000-hectare area used to have a rich variety of thick-stemmed trees – i.e., real carbon stores – now it grows acacia like a reed.

Worst of all, according to activists, the South Korean company that carried out the planting cut down the rainforest itself and planted an acacia field instead.

Is hard see the activity as very ecological. So what is restoration here? Isn’t the tropics just planted full of commercially valuable wood fields and this activity is called restoration?

It looks bad in the light of research. In 2019 British researchers found out, in which way the states committed to the Bonn challenge intend to realize their goals. The answer was that about half of the areas are to be “restored” by planting tree fields of one tree species.

It’s strange, because tree fields are not restoration, and tree fields don’t even serve to combat climate change.

“ Tree plantations are not restoration, and they do not even serve to combat climate change.

Another published study again tells you how well the planting of tree fields is already going. The researchers taught the artificial intelligence how a wild forest differs from wooded fields in satellite images. They then scanned seven million square kilometers of tropical forest and looked at how much tree plantations increased between 2000 and 2012.

The answer was that during that period a greater proportion of the growth of tropical forests came from plantations than from the growth of natural forests. The increase in wooded areas was 322,000 square kilometers, roughly the size of Finland. The worst thing is that more than 90 percent of these single-species tree fields were planted in an area with valuable biodiversity.

The research also showed that there must have been more cases like Prey Lang, because especially in Asia and South America, new wood fields were found in several nature reserves.

New wood fields can also take away the protection status of the nature reserve. This happened, for example, in China, in the Xidamingshan forest reserve. It lost its conservation status in 2018. Most of the natural trees have been replaced by exotic eucalyptus.

The third finding of the study was that tree fields have also increased greatly in the Sahelian savannas, the Brazilian cerrado and other grasslands. It’s almost counterintuitive. Grasslands are huge carbon stores in themselves. When a wood field is established there, the trees absorb all the water, the grass starts to die and the carbon bound in the soil is released into the atmosphere.

of Bonn the challenge is aimed at tropical countries, because the growth of forests is fastest in the tropics. The only problem is that what happens in the tropics stays in the tropics. We have very little information about what is going on there.

In Mexico, tree planting projects have accelerated deforestation, and in Pakistan, nomads can no longer find free grazing land, when planting saplings is more profitable for landowners than renting land.

If something were needed here, it would be citizen activists, investigative journalists and academic researchers who bring a message from the field about what is happening in the world in the name of saving the world. The monitoring of artificial intelligence research ends in 2012, and it makes your hair stand up when you think that since then the planting projects have only accelerated.

“ We need someone to say out loud that planting seedlings will not save us.

We would also need someone to say out loud that planting saplings will not save us – especially if we simultaneously allow the most valuable carbon stores to be harvested.

One seedling is a small consolation.