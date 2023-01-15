Nepotism in the media: I’ve often wondered why it’s barely discussed. A friend and I have been keeping a list for a long time. “Did you know that columnist is the daughter of that former columnist?” Like them, I come from a middle-class family, from a provincial town, with no family ties to the media, culture or university sector. Sometimes we give each other a high-five if we linked someone without the last names matching (divorced parents, etc.). The more I paid attention to it, the more uncomfortable I felt with the endless duplicate interviews in newspaper magazines and glossies. “Mother and daughter, both successful actresses!” Family ties and networks, which had at least the appearance of favoritism, attractively packaged and sold as innocent and charming.

As I moved more and more into the media world myself – as a media critic, writer, but also as an interviewee – some of the people whose names I had written down began to become vague acquaintances or friends. A feminist journalist, daughter of a former newspaper editor. A war correspondent, son of a media magnate. The editor-in-chief from the flamboyant family of writers celebrated by DWDD. The sardonic podcast interviewer, son of a major television presenter. The journalist who is the daughter of a columnist who writes for the same newspaper, who is married to the former editor-in-chief, now director of the group that still controls the newspaper.

Coined in the United States New York Magazine 2022 as ‘the year of the Nepo Baby‘. The English term made an advance, especially with Gen-Z people who suddenly realized that Hollywood is populated by sons and daughters of. The magazine exploded with a genealogical diagram of the American entertainment industry (“She has her mother’s eyes. And agent”).

The UK Office for National Statistics recently published a large-scale study. The proportion of working-class people employed in the creative sector (actors, musicians, writers) has halved since 1970. From 16.4 percent to 7.9 percent. In the Netherlands I have never seen such large-scale studies (or diagrams) about nepotism and favoritism. The collective conversation about nepotism, favoritism and generational networking is still in its infancy.

This is a media column, so I write about that sector. But it is only the most visible sector. An acquaintance from a working-class background went to study medicine and during his first lecture the professor asked who had a parent who had studied medicine. Half of the hands went up. And both parents? A quarter of the hands.

The key question is not whether ‘Nepo Babies’ are suitable or talented. But every job, internship or talk show seat that goes to someone ‘from such a nest’ is one less for someone from a completely different background. Not only unfair, but it also narrows our image of what the Netherlands is.

And I? What if I have a child who wants to go into journalism or science? Will mom let her teenager have a cup of coffee with her acquaintances at Columbia University, her former colleagues at NRC? Maybe, but Mama won’t be able to tell herself that it all means very little.

This is Madeleijn van den Nieuwenhuizen’s last column on this site.