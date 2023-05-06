Column | NATO membership changes thinking about Finland’s national interest

Building a real consensus on NATO-Finland’s foreign and security policy requires a lot of time and effort.

This time there’s no need to think about how the NATO option will be included in the government program, joked Rkp chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson at the beginning of the government negotiations on Tuesday at Säätytalo.

When the chairman of the coalition, Petteri Orpo, is building the first NATO-Finland government and government program, there is a war in Europe started by Russia. Finland is arming Ukraine and adapting itself to NATO mode in the midst of a great power struggle.

Finland has strongly chosen its side. Somehow this new reality is also recorded in the government program. There is something to think about in that design.

Board negotiations the quartet – the coalition, the Fundamental Finns, the Christian Democrats and the Rkp – are united by a consensus on the importance of NATO membership. The new opposition took Finland to NATO, so it is also committed to the decision. However, building a real consensus on the long line of NATO-Finland’s foreign and security policy requires a lot. An understanding of how NATO affects Finland’s goals, which should also be defined, is only now being built.

NATO has its own plans for Finland’s place in NATO. Finland is no longer solely responsible for planning its defense. The change is huge.

The transition to NATO included both political wrestling with Turkey and Hungary and also a great deal of organizing practical matters. The official apparatus of the foreign and defense administration would be happy to be responsible for the transition to NATO everyday life, but political guidance is needed in broad terms.

There is a need for strategic thinking about Finland’s role and reference group in NATO, which will carry over election periods. The government program does not include a vision of the NATO of dreams, but Finland’s leadership should have a vision of NATO’s desired direction.

Finland own actions are framed in the government’s foreign and security policy report and defense report. They are made at the same time as the president changes in the republic. At the same time, many things change the management of foreign and security policy.

“ The orphan inherits the old tensions.

Orpo is wary of a power struggle with President Sauli Niinistö, but Orpo still wants a hold on NATO decisions. The close circle of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) tried to strengthen the role of the Prime Minister’s Office in NATO decision-making, but stumbled into a lack of trust with the President’s Office as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense. The orphan inherits the old tensions. In his own cabinet, Orpo brings Turpo influencers returning from the consulting world to the political arena.

Foreign and security policy are defined not only by military threats, but much more broadly by global challenges from climate change to pandemics. However, NATO controls quite a lot of Finland’s national defense. What still has to be kept in your own hands?

NATO membership brings new boundary conditions to Finland: when talking about Russia or China, are the speeches also heard as NATO speeches?

Säätytalo’s parties are united by a deep cynicism about the direction of Russia. Differences can be found, for example, in how the analysis of Russia or China affects nuclear power or technology policy.

At Säätytalo, different understandings of the national interest and the solidarity demanded by NATO collide.

NATO assumes that everyone prepares for all kinds of threats everywhere. How well does this NATO 360-degree strategy suit Finland, for whom the most important thing is deterrence against Russia?

Finland joined NATO to increase its security under the protection of Article 5 of NATO. Finland applied for collective protection. NATO demands the same solidarity from Finland, and it also concerns the promotion of stability in NATO’s neighborhood. If the government cuts development money and humanitarian aid, in what other ways is the global responsibility that NATO and the EU demand from its members to be carried out? Of course, there are many alternatives, such as military crisis management. The discussion about that also needs to be opened.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.