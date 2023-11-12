Column | NATO-Finland is menacingly chanting the emptying mantra that is crumbling in Gaza

The international rule-based system is crumbling and receiving new blows in Gaza as well, and that is pure horror for Finland.

The presidential election in the campaign it is sometimes forgotten, but the president of Finland is still Sauli Niinistö. Next week, Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio are supposed to go on an official visit to Germany.

Program as a guest of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender in Bonn, it’s like a protocol basic course: for the presidents a show about drone destroyer weapons, for the spouses a discussion about the climate and a visit to an elementary school. By train to the old town of Unkel, by cogwheel train to the Drachenfels hill.

The agenda also sounds clichéd until you read it more closely: “The bilateral relations between Finland and Germany, European security and the pressures on the multilateral rules-based system”.

You wouldn’t believe it from the jargon, but the last sentence is pure horror for Finland.

As a concept “multilateral rules-based system’ is extremely dreamy, extremely important and extremely fuzzy – so a good mantra.

The mantra refers to the UN, its principles and the transnational law that grew out of them. The idea is that the states would not handle matters with the right of the strongest, but would make agreements and submit to the mercy of the committees that interpret them.

In principle, the structure protects especially small countries from the whims of the big ones. For this reason, Finland also uses the mantra whenever it can.

“A rules-based international order is essential for Finland. The fact that we can rely on jointly agreed rules is the basis of our national security and well-being”, summed up President Niinistö in his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2018. The mantra is repeated in security policy reports.

In the presidential debates, this system is now under “pressure”. To put it less diplomatically, it’s on fire, and the fire department itself is involved in the burning.

When The UN General Assembly was held in September in the middle of an economic crisis and war, one would have thought it would be interesting. Not interested.

From the meeting were missing so does Russia’s Vladimir Putin (whose neck is the rule-based system of the International Criminal Court an arrest warrant for war crimes in Ukraine), China’s Xi Jinping, Britain’s Rishi Sunak as well as France’s Emmanuel Macron. Of the leaders of the five permanent members of the Security Council, only Joe Biden was present. Even India’s Rajendra Modi was not seen in New York.

Both Russia and China consider that the “rules” are dictated by Western democracies. If India, Turkey joining NATO, or the wider global south were to take a different path, all that would be left would be a mantra. The second term of Donald Trump, who scorns rule-based rule, would be more sloppy.

“ We win if the rules remain.

That’s why it’s a shame that even Western countries don’t seem to take their own “rules” particularly seriously now. Israel has every reason to destroy the bloodthirsty Hamas. However, the West’s support for Israel’s method, i.e. the extensive bombing of Gaza, has given the skeptics of the system exactly the image Russia wants: that civilians can be killed without fear of war crime accusations, if the killer is the right one.

Admittedly, the rules-based UN system has never realized the ideal for large countries, at most it has slowed down the realization of the strongest right. It is known in the bomb-holed villages of Iraq and Afghanistan, in Tibet, Xinjiang, Georgia, as well as in the former Eastern Bloc. Now the slow motions are starting.

Here in the light, the program of Niinistö’s visit also looks different, like a downright defensive battle. Spouses don’t just visit a random school Unicef ​​children’s rights elementary school. They talk about the climate of the UN climate agreement in the secretariat.

Finland should fight for the system until the end – we will win if the rules remain. That’s why it’s worth speaking out for international law even when it’s messy and difficult, like in Gaza.

This is to ward off the impending terror. Its name is the collapse of the UN system.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.