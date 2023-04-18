Column | NATO-Finland is already training in Sweden

While Sweden is waiting to join NATO, the country’s defense forces are already training full-time with NATO countries – such as Finland.

Swedish is not yet in NATO, but this week NATO is in a way in Sweden.

A military exercise begins in Sweden and lasts until May 11. It is the largest military exercise organized in Sweden in 30 years.

More than 26,000 people are participating in the Aurora 23 exercise. The training area is almost all of southern Sweden, including the sea areas. Participants arrive from 13 countries. The Defense Forces has informed in advance that soldiers will be seen on the roads in the coming weeks.

The scenario of the exercise describes how close the relationship between Sweden and NATO countries is, even though Sweden is not in NATO.

During the exercise, Sweden is threatened by war, so the country accepts help from NATO countries. NATO countries in this case mean, for example, the United States and Great Britain – and Finland.

On Monday, 700 US soldiers already came to Sweden. More than a thousand Finns will participate in the exercise.

Swedish and the Finnish Defense Forces have been training together for a long time, but now the first major exercise is starting, in which Finland will participate in the role of a genuine NATO country.

For a new NATO country and one still standing in the NATO queue, the exercise is very important. Sweden practices receiving aid and fighting together with partner countries, Finland cooperates with its neighbor and NATO partners.

Sweden will become a member of NATO if and when Turkey and Hungary ratify the country’s membership. The country’s leadership is confident that this will happen by the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

But as the Aurora exercise shows, the Swedish Defense Forces are training full time with the forces of NATO countries. As it has been doing for a long time.

A military exercise takes place at a time when a real war is raging in Europe. That is why the Swedish Defense Forces have prepared for the possibility that Russia would accuse Sweden of inciting tensions with its large-scale exercise.

In March of last year, Russia violated Swedish airspace during joint exercises between Finland and Sweden.

And when Sweden organized the Aurora exercise last time, Russia criticized Sweden. It was 2017, and Russia accused Sweden of training with NATO countries.

At the time, the Swedish Minister of Defense issued a statement that it was not a NATO exercise, but a Swedish exercise.

Sweden’s exercise is also this Aurora, but this time Sweden seems to hope that it is already a NATO exercise.

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent.