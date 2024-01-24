Column | NATO finds itself in the middle of the US election battle

The leaders of the NATO countries will gather in July to celebrate 75 years of NATO at the summit in Washington. The time and place are not coincidental, but part of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Finnish The NATO debate has been dominated by the views of the presidential candidates on the relationship between Finland and NATO. Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) took the floor on Monday and recalled the national defense course in his opening speechthat positions on NATO matters are largely handled in the defense administration.

Häkkänen brought up next summer's NATO summit and Finland's goals at the meeting in Washington, where Finland is represented by the new president. According to Häkkänen, Finland hopes that NATO appears strong and united and commits to arming and financing Ukraine. A good wish, because the support packages are stuck in the US as well as in the EU. Likewise, NATO is hoped to strengthen the defense industry and preparedness for cyber threats.

The goals are self-evident, and Häkkänen was heard from NATO's PR speech. But it is needed. Unity is tight.

NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. The anniversary will not be celebrated on April 4, but in July at the NATO summit in Washington — a week before the Republican Party holds its caucus to seal its presidential nominee. It looks like he will be appointed Donald Trump.

The place and time are not a coincidence, but NATO finds itself in the middle of the US election battle. President Joe Biden it is necessary to praise the European countries for the increase in defense spending and support for Ukraine. Europeans celebrate with fear of Trump's return.

“ NATO is full of political contradictions.

Finland has soon seen its first annual cycle as a NATO member. NATO's interest is not always the same as the summit host country. NATO is full of political contradictions, and Europe does not stand on its own two feet in terms of security policy.

The West did not arm Ukraine in such a way that the Ukrainian counter-offensive could be called a success. Ukraine is also not invited to become a member of NATO, but somehow Ukraine must be encouraged. It must be done before the meeting in Washington, so that Ukraine's disappointment does not erupt as a quarrel at the meeting.

The United States wants the defense industry to be visible in Washington, so that Biden can boast that NATO will bring jobs.

Finland the new president is on the waiting list for the White House, but the first date with Biden is still unknown. In addition to NATO, all kinds of bilateral relations with the United States are pending. Häkkänen said that the defense forces of Finland and the United States will soon agree on cooperation in the field of cyber defense.

There is a lot going on, and now the basic guidelines for Finland's NATO membership are being defined in the Defense Administration.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government wants a NATO presence in Finland, such as a regional headquarters, if one is planned. Currently, NATO's multinational EFP forces (Enhanced Forward Presence) are modified into new ones. The concept is now called FLF sets (Forward Land Forces). It's about eight brigade-strength units in NATO's frontline areas. That's what Finland is too, and it's interesting what FLF means to Finland.

On Monday, Häkkänen said that the NATO countries are having difficulties in gathering enough troops in terms of quantity and quality for the NATO forces. “Furthermore, the practicability of the plans requires sufficient powers for the commander of NATO's European forces,” he reminded.

Finland will supply the troops and capabilities that NATO has requested from Finland, Häkkänen said. However, in defense policy, Häkkänen represents more of those who would like to keep Finnish soldiers in Finland. We will soon see if this creates some kind of tension between the government and the new president.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.