After the talk show life, normal life started again. On Sunday we went as a family to the Dutch Championship Living Statues in Zaandam. Living statues is English for living statues, I explained to Lucie van Roosmalen (7) on the bike. To be honest, it’s not my favorite sport, I don’t like living statues. I think looking at living statues is the bottom in terms of entertainment, because you don’t have to be able to do anything for it. You must have a good make-up artist and be able to stand still. At least that’s what I thought.

In Zaandam the bar was even lower.

There was a route through the inner city. What stood out: most of the statues didn’t even try to stand still, the bystanders, mostly Zaankanters, who, certainly with a drink, soon find something of nothing, were particularly impressed by how they were painted.

“Why are all those statues moving?” asked Leah van Roosmalen (6), who had previously been very shocked by ‘Vincent van Gogh’ who unexpectedly put a hand on her head.

“Because they are bad statues,” I replied, “real statues stand still.”

Such a comment immediately provokes a discussion in the Zaan region.

“Soon he would stand still,” said a Zaan woman while admiring a ‘spring girl’.

Using “soon” in a past tense sentence, saying “he” about a “spring girl,” well you got me.

“You’re right too,” I said. “A statue can also move.”

Someone from the organization recognized me and came to inform me without being asked. The Dutch champion living statues took part in a European circuit, a kind of Champions League for living statues. “Then you’ll get somewhere.” I almost saw a novel in it in which the painted protagonist, as a moving statue, visits all places worldwide like ‘Zaandam’ and plunges into a canal at the end of misery.

It was nice that the statues that were set up in the shopping gutters kept their mouths shut, you could get points deducted for talking. Without exception they pointed or nodded to the money boxes, pans, pots and/or dishes between their legs where you could put your money.

Many Zaankanters wanted to have their picture taken with a living statue so that they can show the association or at work that they really do experience something during the weekends. I don’t understand that and I never will.

“Is there something lower?” I asked Frida van Roosmalen (2), who didn’t know either. The answer, which could be worse, came when I myself was tapped on the shoulder by a living statue. He knew me from television and wanted to pose with me.

