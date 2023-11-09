I walked through Wormer with Lucie van Roosmalen (8) and Frida van Roosmalen (2). A resident cycled past and called me a ‘bad bear’, the wind had free rein. Wormer is a ribbon village, when the wind is strong it feels like you are being pulled into a funnel. You can resist it, but at some point you will get stuck. A large lump of meat in a pipe that is too narrow. Beaten down by life. Big opinions about small things. The latent hatred of the elite bubbled up briefly post-corona, but the inverted flags have been lowered for unclear reasons. The hatred towards the government still exists, but there is no reason to vent it at the moment. The war in Gaza is hardly a topic of conversation here, Ukraine has been forgotten, the elections will be a major concern for most.

“It’s raining,” they said at the checkout in the Vomar.

There was a woman standing there who had never experienced it raining for so long.

“You hardly dare to say it out loud these days,” interjected a mother I recognized from the schoolyard, who has an Indian head tattooed on her forearm, “because then they start talking about the climate again.”

I had lived in the periphery for so long that I knew that the amount of rain, but also drought or rising temperatures have nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with the climate. At first I thought that was stupid, but now I find it soothing. If you accept the major problems as phenomena that you can sometimes complain about, but otherwise cannot do anything about, everything is much more palatable.

“Are there any stamps?” the cashier asked.

“What for this time?” asked the woman with the Indian head.

“Stainless steel saucepans.”

She made a dismissive gesture.

“Maybe the famous Dutchman wants them?”

The cashier looked at me.

I said I hate saucepans. There was laughter behind me, I like to meet expectations.

Lucie van Roosmalen saw a friend from school standing at another cash register.

“He does have a dog,” she said.

Her greatest wish is a large dog bed in which she can lie next to her own dog. I said that that dream would never come true, the woman behind us in the line who had never experienced it raining so much before did not want to get involved in anything else, but had to say that she thought that was inhumane.

Perhaps the most inhuman thing she had ever heard.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.