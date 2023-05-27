Column | More than 7,000 teachers go to the unemployment card for the summer – If they were truly valued, this wouldn’t happen.

More than 7,000 teachers go to the unemployment card for the summer. If they were truly valued, this would not happen, writes HS Vision editor Emil Elo.

Paragraph the headlines again tell about teenagers who have received eighteen boards from high school, a platinum record from a school musical and an internship from the management team of elevator manufacturer Kone.

Stories will also probably appear about a young person who graduated from a vocational school, who founded a company in the last spring of school and will be at the top of the tax statistics next year.

A substance that pays for the welfare society’s services, which is worth praising.

Maybe in the middle of June, the newspapers will also remember to bring up the teenager who experienced a difficult childhood, who wrote a very traditional cum laude diploma, but whose family background made it possible to expect more papers from the remand prison.

A success in his own path.

The teachers probably read stories about their students with pride. The teachers may still remember the names of the students in question at the class meeting.

Before the class meeting, however, there are still hundreds, maybe thousands of students to teach, the names of the vast majority of whom remain forgotten. The teacher himself leaves a memory mark on each student.

Traces are series of individual moments. When the teacher shows where Tampere is located, when the teacher tells about the events of 1917, when the teacher demonstrates the correct jaw pulling technique.

If the student is the building block of the future society, the teacher’s job is to be the grinder that makes the block fit into the puzzle.

It’s important work, to say the least.

At the spring party, the bravest parents want to show their thanks by inviting the teacher to the graduation party for cake and coffee.

Many teachers at least have time to participate, because after the party they go to the unemployment office to read articles in newspapers about how they are appreciated.

Traditional the teacher joke is that there are three good motivators at work: June, July and August. A long paid summer vacation is possible if the teacher has a permanent employment relationship.

Instead, a large number of teachers are in fixed-term employment, which in Finland is interrupted during the summer. Economist Juha Itkonen has calculated the Ministry of Labor and Economy’s reading that summer unemployment affects more than 7,000 teachers every year.

Teachers’ unemployment statistics also show a spike during the Christmas holidays.

One could argue that the teachers have agreed to a fixed-term employment contract, which allows this kind of activity. This is true, but saying it doesn’t solve anything.

If the appreciation of teachers in Finland was as great as it is said in the speeches, thousands of teachers would not have to spend their summers thinking about the adequacy of money and filling out Kela’s papers.

“ It has its price, but so does the well-being of teachers.

Labor market are not terribly different from other markets. If you are not tempted to take up the offer, you can see what another stall has to offer.

Attractiveness is the operative word.

How attractive is the job of a teacher at the moment?

In addition to possible short-term unemployment, the municipal side has to offer a starting elementary school teacher an average salary of less than 3,000 euros. The average salary of starting middle school and high school teachers is about one hundred euros more.

In total, the average salary of all teachers is around 3,800 euros.

With this money, you have to spend hours every day in the environment, which Helsingin Sanomatk reported in May: children who are not interested, the threat of violence and constant teasing.

Finland’s most talented student barely scratches the door of the teacher’s room to get in.

Society trusts that there is a sufficient number of individuals in the large mass of people for whom the meaningfulness of the teacher’s work is a sufficient attractive element. One could imagine that the number of potential teachers should be increased by increasing attractiveness.

It could start by creating a system where thousands of temporary teachers do not have to go to the unemployment card for months every year. It has its price, but so does the well-being of teachers.

In the background of every successful student story in the spring is a teacher who turned a student into a high school graduate. That is perhaps the real success story.