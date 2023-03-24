What we really can’t take anymore in the Netherlands is the disruption of society due to the advance of the badger.

While our politicians were still anxiously involved in their nitrogen battle, they were startled by the bizarre news that the badgers were successfully undermining the infrastructure in the province. Why do badgers mainly attack the province – and not the Randstad? Or is this the start of a broad offensive against the Netherlands?

It is clear that the badgers are serious. Hiding behind the favorable image of “friendly, hospitable good guys”, they dig underground fortresses in which they secretly plan their attack plans. The fact that they also shelter rabbits, foxes and martens indicates that they are attempting to radicalize the entire animal kingdom. For the first time, we realize what biologists have known for some time: that the badger is one of the largest terrestrial predators in the Netherlands.

How do our politicians intend to combat this rapidly increasing threat? What measures are they considering? I approached them with such questions, but they were initially unwilling to comment openly. They also wondered if my questions were meant to be satirical. “Satire?” I said, “you have to be careful with that in the Netherlands.” In the end, they proved willing to make a few brief responses.

Jesse Klaver (GroenLinks): “We think you should leave the tie alone as much as possible. Everyone, human or animal, has the right to a pain-free life. The fact that train passengers have to take the bus is a welcome boost for this sector of public transport.”

Attje Kuiken (PvdA): “I am not saying anything because the predictable name jokes already make me sick.”

Esther Ouwehand (Partij voor de Dieren): “Just as we thought it was great news that the wolf feels at home in the Dutch ecosystem again, we are grateful for the fact that badgers have been breeding like rabbits in recent years, so that there are now a population of five to six thousand badgers in the Netherlands. Like wolves, badgers will avoid humans. We therefore maintain the protected status of the badger.”

Wopke Hoekstra (CDA): “As is well known, we strive for the preservation of humans and animals, and refuse on principle to make a choice. At the front we will be friends with all living things at all costs. With this we will make the CDA great again.”

Geert Wilders (PVV): “It is an unprecedented scandal that our fake parliament makes the Dutch people bleed for the preservation of such a stinking, destructive beast. Badgers are the criminal fortune hunters among the beasts. Do Henk and Ingrid have to take the bus to Den Bosch for that? My question is therefore, and those D66 prosecutors will start to moan again: Do we want more or fewer badgers in the Netherlands?”

Thierry Baudet (FVD): “The badger creates a variant of the repopulation theory that we cherish. The badger chases away the pure-bred Dutchman and thus causes the depopulation of the Netherlands.”

Caroline van der Plas: „Guys, come on, what is this about? With or without a tie: we remain the biggest, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Mark Rutte (VVD): “You see, I am not wearing a tie today. Just kidding!”