What I don’t quite understand: the mafioso Matteo Messina Denaro allows himself to be caught after half a life on the run from Justice. How could he be so overconfident as to think that as a notorious criminal he was able to keep hiding in Sicily? If only he had asked me, I would have known a better scenario for him: go into hiding, leave for South America, eventually settle in Paraguay, just like Josef Mengele, one of the greatest villains in the history of mankind , and finally let the rumor spread that you died in all anonymity. And don’t forget to grow your beard so that you look like most other men today.

Success assured, as a current example also shows. Susan Meachen, a middle-aged American woman who wrote and self-published pulp novels, recently confessed to faking her death. In 2020, she had announced via Facebook that she struggled with suicidal tendencies because other writers would bully her. A few weeks later, her daughter reported her death on Facebook. A collection for her funeral began and volunteers were willing to edit her last book posthumously.

“She must have thought that her death would give her books more attention,” a fellow author suggested to the BBC. That doesn’t even seem like such a crazy idea from Meachen. Those who had never heard of her, like me, now know who she is.

On the other hand, her friends feel betrayed and many of them turn their backs on her. Her husband takes the blame, he had instructed their daughter to post the fake report of her death on Facebook, because the online book world was an addiction and a threat to her life. All the more so because she suffers from bipolar disorder – something her psychiatrist in The New York Times is confirmed.

What strikes me is that Meachen apparently quite easily managed to lead a secret life. She lived in rural Tennessee—maybe that’s part of the explanation. After all, in Ruinerwold in Drenthe, a father could terrorize his family in silence for years.

A precedent of the fake death of Susan Meachen also took place in the Netherlands: in the summer of 2014. AD then reported about a 35-year-old man in Lelystad who had a digital funeral card about himself distributed among friends. They went to the funeral in De Nieuwe Ooster funeral home in Amsterdam, shocked, where they were astonished to hear at the counter that the funeral had not been registered. They took another good look at the mourning card and only then saw that it contained many spelling errors.

A sister of the ‘deceased’ man drove to Lelystad where she found her brother alive and kicking at home. She wrote to her friends: “However, my brother did not die, he faked his death. We don’t know why.” The man himself denied that he was behind the staging, but it did not sound convincing.

Perhaps inflamed by all these fake deaths, this bizarre question suddenly wells up in me: the Messina Denaro who was arrested in Sicily, must be the real Messina Denaro?