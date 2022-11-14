What I hope for: that one of these days I’ll walk into the trap of a TV crew that wants to record a vox pop. Every day there is an issue, or else the talk of the day, and that could very well be next week: the World Cup in Qatar. ‘We’ are going anyway, our team, and the government sends our sports minister, there is nothing that can be changed. But what about the morality of the stay-at-home TV viewer?

I would like to come into the picture wringing my hands, with a tortured face, after which I confess: „Long, long doubted. After all, they are and remain our boys. But my partner and I have decided: no, we are not watching.”

I would pronounce that ‘my partner and I’ in a meaningful way. More pious than pious I would appear, as if I were making a sacrifice. But I don’t care about football and I miss every TV recording of it. Sometimes an ethical attitude fits well with the things you didn’t care about anyway. You then have a moral tailwind; you cannot drive without a driver’s license and in that respect you have been emission-free for a lifetime; Anyone who is tired of flying and the entire flight path plus airport can rise from the Schiphol mass. It comes to you, this beautiful point of view, it hardly hurts, it does honor.

But now this week I did something exceptionally that I know I used to enjoy: buy new clothes. About ten or twenty years ago that was the most natural thing in the world, I even went to Paris for it (yes, yes by train). But most of the time I bought a suit or coat by chance: walked past shops, saw something hanging and bought it.

Here the spirit of corona has done beneficial work: many shops closed, and who only recently wanted to be unnecessarily close to each other around changing rooms? And I hate internet ordering, the whole idea of ​​’home delivery’ is not for a home worker.

The fun of new clothes also diminishes with age. There is more to cover, that is mainly functional, not necessarily expressive. Those who have been around for a while have a lot of old clothes: they can be patched up and feel familiar.

I could do the big number of recycling: I live by it, but that is only partly my own merit. It helps that there is currently a growth market for eco-ideas: there is something going on that is bigger than my individual decision.

Good taste blows in the right direction: a wave, the beginning of a moral revolution, and I’m surfing along.

