Is Shamima Begum a soulmate who was seduced by the Islamic State as an insecure fifteen-year-old adolescent, or is she a dangerous shrew who knew exactly what she was doing when she traveled from London to the caliphate with two friends of the same age in 2015? What Do You Think? Can she return home, from a miserable prison camp in northeastern Syria where she has been bivouacing since the fall of the IS caliphate in March 2019, or should she continue to sort things out there?

Let’s go back: in 2019, then Home Secretary Sajid Javid stripped her of British citizenship (she also possesses Bangladeshi through her parents) for reasons of national security, a move upheld by the Supreme Court. She appealed and this week, Wednesday to be exact, the Special Appeals Committee in Immigration Affairs will take the decision.

I ended up at Shamima through the magazine’s cover photo The Times of February 7 and through the ongoing, BBC ten-part podcast series. Back then, as an IS bride, covered from head to toe in black cloth, and now that photo! Wow! In case you don’t have Google to hand: camisole, bare shoulders, tight black pants with fashionable rips, long hair that blows from under her cap in the latest hair fashion. Cap still as a mini hold on to the past?

Unveiled, The Confessions of Shamima Begum, the cover entices an eight-page interview. Not me, because paywall, but I did listen to the first six episodes of the BBC podcast The Shamima Begum StoryThe sequel to I’m Not a Monster, about an American family’s journey to the Caliphate and back. Part seven will be online on Wednesday. If you have time: it’s worth it, the American series too, by the way. The creator of both, Josh Baker, spent years working on it, interviewing Shamima for hours at the camp she’s incarcerated. He also spoke to her Dutch husband Yago Riedijk in his Kurdish prison. They got married in 2015 after a ten-minute engagement. She thought he was funny at first and then aggressive; he calls her “an empty page.” Three children, all dead.

Is she sorry? Not really, I would say. When she was discovered in a camp by British journalists in 2019, she understood an IS attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester (22 dead) – we should just see that as retaliation for the women and children who had been killed in the caliphate. were killed. Now she says: “I am not a bad person.” That is not synonymous with regret.

Yazidis, survivors of the IS genocide, strongly criticize the ‘unprofessional’ reporting by the BBC and Times; other British media have that too, but yes, British tabloids. But, another question: Whether she’s bad or not, does that make her so dangerous that she should stay there? Or is it anyway better for the safety of you, me and the world, to bring her back and bring her and the thousands of other foreigners still trapped in those camps in Syria back to justice? Like those twelve IS women who are now on trial in Rotterdam.

In their sixteenth report (February 1) on the threat of IS to international peace and security, the UN insists on repatriation. Not only for reasons of humanity – think of all those children who are also there – but even more so not to give IS an army of recruits as a gift. Because the caliphate is gone, but IS certainly not.

Caroline Rolands is a Middle East expert and separates the facts from the hype here every week.

Newsletter

NRC Rotterdam The latest news and the best pieces about the most beautiful rock city there is