Column | Misresearched, misinterpreted

Instead of obstinately sticking to oversized logging goals or blaming the individual forest owner, politicians should think about strengthening carbon sinks and increasing the diversity of forest nature.

The year 2022 was dramatic in every way. In terms of the environment, the year was contradictory. It brought worrying news about global warming, the intensification of extreme weather events and the plight of nature. At the same time, the year brought out the fact that slow-moving crises very often fall short of political declarations.

Climate change and the destruction of nature came into even more serious discussion when the international climate panel IPCC published its report on the speed of changes: the time window for remediation is running out, and humanity’s current way of life is in danger.

The international nature panel IPBES, on the other hand, estimates that more than one million species are at risk of extinction: biodiversity is declining to the point that human well-being is at risk.

It’s not about declarations of the end of the world, but about the changes found by science, the containment of which requires corrections in the current way of life. It’s about the conditions of life.

Finland is not detached from the rest of the world, although judging from the “we are not going to be told what to do in Finland” attitude, one might imagine so.

The effects of climate change are also felt in Finland, and the utilization of natural resources is also known here. Forests play a big role.

Still, in Finland, the focus has been on arguing about carbon sinks and fighting almost anything that would affect the traditional way of using forests. When studies show that familiar ways should be discarded, there is an outcry from the forestry sector: wrong research, wrong interpretation, wrong researchers.

“ Habits need dusting.

Forests are Finland’s most significant climate change mitigation reserve. They bind carbon and act as important carbon sinks. This reserve is now reduced. Forests sequester less carbon than before. At the same time, forests grow more slowly.

Instead of obstinately sticking to oversized logging goals, it would be worthwhile to think about strengthening carbon sinks and the diversity of forest nature. There are ways, and recent information on the state of carbon sinks shows that they also need to be implemented.

Finland is committed to doing its part. The reason for inaction cannot be that it is worse elsewhere or that Finland’s actions do not matter on a global scale. For example, blaming individual forest owners leads nowhere.

The window for change is still open, but it cannot be pushed over elections year after year. Attitudes also need correction.

The author is the editor of HS.