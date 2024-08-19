Column|Finland’s influence on Estonia can hardly be seen anywhere more than in the national defense model.

I happened to hear recent army experiences on the ferry trip from the Estonian mainland to the islands. The young people from Saaremaa traveled to each of their garrisons for their first weekend vacation.

In one of the groups, there had been a young man who was so unwell that he couldn’t walk from the hut to the canteen. He had been caught sitting on the toilet eating potato chips.

Another young man in the group had been told to put the phones on the table, but one had taken it to the cupboard. It had been revealed that he did not understand a simple command in Estonian. After that, the bastard had said all kinds of nasty things to him, which he didn’t understand either.

As an outsider, I perked my ears. The stories were colorful, probably also dramatized for the listener. In any case, they reflected the fact that military service has become the norm among young Estonian men. We go to the army, whether we are inclined to do so or not.

A millennium at the turn of the century, about a third of young people completed military service. The reasons for exemption were university studies or flat feet. Nowadays, you can get an exemption if you have missed elementary school. As you know, suitable boots are made for flat feet.

During the past ten years, on average, 52 percent of those of draft age, i.e. 17–27 years old did military service. Now the share is even higher. The absolute number of those called up has been increased while the age groups have decreased.

In the decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Finns taught the Estonians, to the point of embarrassment, how things should be handled. Hardly anywhere else did this succeed as well as in the national defense model.

Later, Estonia developed a reservist army in its own direction. After Russia had quickly seized Crimea from Ukraine, Estonia launched lightning drills. The reservist may receive a text message asking him to show up within 24 hours.

Volunteers play an important role in Estonia. Regional defense is in charge of volunteers Guard joints that is, a protectorate that is under the military.

My son finished high school in Tallinn in the spring. All the boys in the class went into military service, except for a couple who went abroad or to study medicine.

Many applied in a group with their classmates. They organized hair cutting games. They did not go into military service because they particularly wanted to, but because they felt they had to. It has become the way of the country.

