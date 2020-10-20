TO Unamuno liked to travel slowly. On slow trains, on mule backs or, much better, on foot. He liked to feel the country under the sole of his shoe and believed that walking was a form of patriotism. He despised the cosmopolitan and worldly travelers, the gourmets of sleeper cars and hotel bellboys, and boasted of sleeping in haystacks or in the open and eating whatever food a villager offered him, without fuss and dipping bread.

That is why it is so difficult for me to see Unamuno aboard an interstellar ship, which is the last place where he has been sighted. The bending speed of Star trek it would seem like a rough way of traveling. Being able to travel the universe by secondary roads, stopping on each planet to dine at the inn and climb at dawn on the cliffs of any picturesque asteroid, he would not understand why they were rushing.

In the third chapter of the sensational Picard (which has some of us trekkies in a state of excitement as unworthy as it is joyous) we have met Captain Ríos, a very planted who goes his own way, renegade of any authority other than his own, a kind of anarchist heir to Captain Nemo. The elderly Picard, who asks for his help, surprises him by reading a paper book: The tragic sense of lifeby Miguel de Unamuno.

It is not a free reference. Nothing Star trek it is. His reading indicates that Ríos is a troubled and intellectual man who does not know how to resolve the contradiction that exists in him between his rational self and his religious self. But for me, regardless of the characterization of the character, I love that Unamuno is resurrected in the XXIV century to do what he liked the most: go on an excursion. The Romulans do not know what awaits them with Don Miguel.