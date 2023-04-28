This is the surgery department of the Gelderse Vallei hospital in Ede. The empathetic voice of a male ward doctor outlines what awaits my loved one and me in the coming weeks once we leave the hospital. His accent suggests he was not born in this country, but his medical vocabulary comes out of his mouth with mathematical precision. When he is about to leave he asks, according to the procedures, if we have any questions. “I have never experienced this before. A ward doctor who looks like me”, I say without any hesitation. “You are a role model to many.”

In the brief exchange that follows, the young doctor beams when he finds out that I, like him, come from Central Africa. We exchange some words in French. After that I understand that he has been living in the Netherlands since December 2020. I then hear with admiration how he managed to master the Dutch language over the past two years, follow a course, do an internship – and finally start working as a doctor in this hospital in Gelderland.

You rarely hear positive stories like that of this mysterious ward doctor in the discussion about migration. That discussion is rather cut short by political entrepreneurs who regularly point out the apparent dangers of migrants from the so-called non-Western countries. Iconic is a statement by Josep Borrell, the head of EU diplomacy. In a lecture last year, he viewed Europe as a garden, where most of the world is a jungle, which can “invade the garden.”

The question is whether we want to let our thinking and policy on migration be held hostage by sour and cynical voices, or whether we want to make room for constructive and realistic voices. Voices that remind us that migration is an inherent part of human history, and that it is up to us to see it as a threat or use it as an opportunity. We in the European Union have not yet invested anything in the upbringing and education of the many thousands of migrants who seek refuge here. Nevertheless, with smart migration policy we can use their experiences, stories and skills. Without losing sight of the cultural tensions and ignoring the fear of native residents.

An intelligent migration policy should serve two purposes. Firstly, using the hands and brains of migrants for the immense challenges facing our societies. Think of the energy transition and the development of a healthcare economy. Secondly, the policy should make it attractive for migrants to use their knowledge and experience for their countries of origin.

For the first goal, we have enough historical precedents to draw lessons from. For the second, we can learn from contemporary initiatives. Think of the ‘Connecting Diaspora For Development’ project by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).. The project enables various experts with a migration background to use their expertise for their country of birth. Think of the 36-year-old Niloufar Rahim, who has been working as a doctor since 2014 through the IOM project on students and doctors in Afghanistan. medical skills training. Also think of the 34-year-old lawyer Jela Keyani, who supports a committee of inquiry through the same project investigating IS war crimes.

If we spread the stories of the mysterious doctor, Jela and Niloufar as much as possible, demagogues who demonize migrants as wild animals will be ashamed at some point. And so the way can be cleared for an intelligent migration policy that leads to win-win-win situations: for the migrants themselves, their countries of origin and our own interests.

Kiza Magendane is a political scientist and writes a column on this site every other week.