Column | Messy adults sometimes make children’s lives difficult

Children would just like to go to school normally, but adults sometimes make it very difficult.

“Hey, and warm congratulations! Your unit has been selected from among thousands of children as the pilot group for the Norwegian Board of Education’s digitization and open office experiment. You get to use ultra-modern work spaces without walls and desks, as well as unlimited access to the smart devices granted to you. It goes without saying that your contribution will be a gift to future digital generations – as we parents call you.

The good ones junior developers! Big hand! The first season is over, and our project is on a great path. We have taken into account your feedback regarding noise and vulnerabilities related to the cognitive process. The risks have been identified. We take them seriously and aim to organize a workshop facilitated by an external expert later in the spring, where the challenges that have arisen will be resolved by listening to all parties involved. Remember that we are doing something revolutionary together. Development is developing.

It there’s another school year in the can, go team! Thanks to the continuous feedback model, we are on an even better track. We’ve added a few walls to your learning environment. Remember, though, that the lack of walls allows you to “be seen” in a completely new way, which you’ve probably already noticed in everyday life. Despite the sounds of gravel outside, it’s also worth keeping in mind that all the time is added here yours your social and non-cognitive capital.

Hey again from the development team! The purchase of hearing protectors is slightly delayed. Sorry about that.

“ “We appreciate your input.”

Hey. Sorry for the prolonged radio silence. We have to stop the experiment due to the insufficient degree of fulfillment of the functional goals and due to neuropsychological and human resource factors. The unlimited use of digital devices will end immediately, and we have launched a new architecture competition for a wall-based learning space.

It is valuable that you were involved in this spearhead project throughout your elementary school! We received important information about the brain’s exposure to smart devices, noise and general chaos caused by adults.

Nothing but cheers for the challenges ahead!”

The writer is HS’s news manager.