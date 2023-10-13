Column | Menopause came up on the political agenda

The former taboo became a big global topic in a few years.

In October in the beginning it happened: the menopause finally broke in Finland as well. Media personality Maria Veitola said on Instagram that she suffered from strong menopause symptoms. Estrogen therapy finally helped hot flashes, sleep problems and an irritable mind. Almost 400 comments soon accumulated under the long post. Many of the authors were fellow sufferers and some were also people known from the public.

Menopause used to not be a media-sexy topic, but now it’s everywhere. Yle Areena introduced the script written by director Johanna Vuoksenmaa to the service in early autumn Hormones! comedy series. A-Lehti’s Eeva.fi, on the other hand, published a podcast series made by journalist Aino-Mari Tuuri Menologists – An exploration of menopause.

Stateside and in Sweden the phenomenon has been visible for a long time. And as always: wherever there is a need, there will soon also be a new service. According to Vogue magazine it’s an estimated $600 billion untapped market. Instead of the slow-moving pharmaceutical industry, it is startups that are hitting apaji. Large retail chains have also woken up to the issue, for example Lindex already has its own underwear collection for menopausal sufferers.

The latest international craze are various menopause retreats.

“ The problem has also been noticed in the government program.

The communities built around the issue have their own chapter. In the United States, for example, you can train as a menopause doula, whose task is to support women suffering from menopause symptoms through difficult times.

Really it is incomprehensible how little menopause has been discussed in Finnish working life so far, because according to Duodecim even 40–60 percent of women suffer from insomnia during them. The torment can last a decade at worst.

Since the services of a gynecologist are rarely part of the occupational health offer and primary health care lacks expertise, menopause has been treated incorrectly for manyi with mood and sleeping pills and on sick leave.

Fortunately, the existence of the problem has finally been recognized and recorded in the government program in the following words: Recognition of menopausal symptoms and good treatment in occupational health care are promoted in order to strengthen well-being and reduce incorrect diagnoses and sickness absences.

The author is a producer of HS Vision.