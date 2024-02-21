Column | Men who don't just cheat and steal

The leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, who died suspiciously in prison last week, invented calling the Russian elite fraudsters and thieves. Unfortunately, it is much more than that.

Sometimes around 2010 Alexei Navalny came up with a nickname Vladimir Putin For the Russian ruling party United Russia: the party of crooks and thieves.

Navalnyi, who died in a Russian prison camp last week, was then a young lawyer exposing corruption, whose LiveJournal blog had already gathered a considerable audience on the Russian-language Internet. The audience was increased by the fact that a well-known journalist Yevgenija Albats had made him appear on the radio channel Eho Moskvy. And such witty language.

Calling the Russian elite crooks and thieves was a genius move. The nickname was effective, believable and so catchy that it is still in use today. After all, Navalnyi was referring to the elite, because United Russia is not a real party but a trade union of the elite. It is a party because the Russian leadership wants the country to look like a normal country with the institutions of a normal country.

However, the nickname got old in its own sad way. Every year, the Russian leadership was less and less just crooks and thieves.

Putin's the system is fundamentally based on greed, lies and fear.

Greed can be seen especially in massive corruption, but also in Russia's activities outside its borders. A lie, on the other hand, maintains the image that Putin is the only possible leader and reinforces societal indifference. Apathy is ensured by fear, i.e. the threat of violence. For most it is easy, because Stalin's gulags have not been forgotten from the collective memory. The end is remembered with murders, poisonings and beatings.

Navalny's key insight was to understand corruption as an organic part of Putin's system. By focusing on that, he became the leader of the opposition, taught a couple of generations to mobilize and planted the idea of ​​the possibility of an alternative in the minds of many. Charisma and the ability to talk to people, especially through humor, helped here, but in the end it was courage that sealed the position. You can't rule with fear if the target is fearless.

“ You can't rule with fear if the target is fearless.

Navalny was in many ways analytical. He acted methodically and deliberately. He was basically a politician who believed he could rise to power. That's why he read a lot. It developed his thinking, the ethno-nationalism of his youth had long ago been replaced by something else.

But there was one problem with Navalny's analysis of Russia. It put too much emphasis on the greed of those in power. He kind of refused to see how much Russia was changing.

Magazine The New Yorker supplier Masha Gessen wrote in his obituaries having argued with Navalny for years about the nature of Putin's regime. Those in power in Gesse were murderers and terrorists, even after waking up from anesthesia after the poisoning, Navalnyi considered them nothing more than frauds and thieves who kill to protect their property.

Albats on the other hand said the online magazine Politico, that Navalnyi knew he would go to prison when he returned from post-poisoning treatment in Russia. He also knew he would be in jail as long as Putin is in power. However, going to the West, i.e. staying aside, was not an option.

However, Navalnyi did not return to Russia, which had held the previous most famous political prisoner Mikhail Khodorkovsky alive. There was no such Russia anymore. In today's Russia, after Navalny's death, Putin rewarded the deputy director of the prison administration responsible for his treatment Valery Boyarinevin with a promotion. That says enough.

Navalny was certainly not alone in his optimistic analysis. Many in Russia and the West shared it.

Now there is probably no doubt about it. It has been learned the hard way that cheating and stealing are the softest ways of the Russian leadership.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.