In a small restaurant on the Oudedijk in Rotterdam, a group of friends are sitting at a long table. Twelve men, between forty and sixty-five years old. Feyenoord supporters. They celebrate the eldest's birthday. A lot of beer flows, the group becomes increasingly noisy. The owner is nervous. There are also other guests in the restaurant who may have had a quiet dinner in mind. He strolls back and forth.

Primatologist Frans de Waal, who died last week, had undoubtedly watched the scene with great interest. He immediately identified the alpha male in the group of friends. That blond guy over there. He has the authority to admonish his mates to calm down. He does not do that. On the contrary, he whips them up. Look, he starts singing a Feyenoord song. Someone else can go faster. The man next to it even louder.

Women are different with friends than men are with friends, De Waal often said. He had already seen this in the chimpanzee colony in Arnhem at the beginning of his long career. The females prefer not to argue among themselves. Being peacekeepers. Male chimps are peacemakers. This happens with humans just as it does with chimpanzees. Men can be friends and argue. The next day they don't remember what it was about.

It seems nice and empathetic, such a female friendship without competition and rivalry. But there is a downside: woe betide if things go wrong. Resolving an argument is much more difficult for women. They hold grudges for a long time and never forget.

In the human world, those two groups have to work together at work and school. “An interesting experiment for primates,” said De Waal. “Without a fixed division of roles. Not based on family relationships or childcare. It's going quite well, those mixed teams.”

Quite good. And sometimes things go wrong. Then a group of male members of the Utrecht Student Corps draws up a 'banga list' with opinions about the sexual performance and appearance of the Utrecht women's corps. With photo, address and telephone number. You just have to make it up. The board of directors was shocked. Whatever. Why do those banga lists keep popping up?

The parents of the women involved will report the incident. Fine. But wouldn't it be much better for these women to take action themselves? Be tough and dominant. They immediately become less of a victim. Grab the men by the trunks, put them in the middle of the society and think of fun jobs for them. So nice that they never come up with a banga list again. And neither do members of other corps. To quote De Waal's advice to female leaders: “Always act hierarchically when dealing with men. 'You do this and you do that. And you there, you shut up!' Men want clarity. They're just like dogs, haha.”

