Column | Mediocre AI makes mediocre jobs easier

This year many teachers have reported a surprising phenomenon: students who previously returned weak texts have started to receive surprisingly good texts as answers to assignments.

The background is of course the development of artificial intelligence. Students have discovered that artificial intelligence can be used to produce answers to essays – although it does not always promote learning.

Compared to the average level of elementary school and even middle school, artificial intelligence probably produces quite good text. One could imagine that it would be helpful even in high school. I would be worried about the level of universities if entire texts produced by artificial intelligence were useful for studying.

Thus, from a professional writer’s point of view, artificial intelligence produces text that is usually weak and mediocre at best. In my own work, artificial intelligence is compared to an eager bystander who disturbs the work.

The outputs of artificial intelligence could be compared to sloppy notes, from which you have to start working on a decent text. The content is lumbering business jargon or just superficial garbage.

Pictures mediocrity is even easier to spot in the models produced than in the texts.

Hands in particular have been difficult for many artificial intelligence programs. There have been about four to six fingers in the pictures, sometimes you hit the right one. The wrists have looked as if the bones were rubber. The face looks unnatural in places, more like the work of a horror movie maker than a high-quality draftsman. The still lifes are conservative, dull.

“ The pictures made with artificial intelligence resemble market art.

In addition to errors, another thing that emphasizes mediocrity is the style of the images made by artificial intelligence. For example, the Midjourney service produces images that mostly resemble market art, kitsch. A key characteristic of street art is that it looks harmlessly beautiful, without visual interest or ambition.

Illustrations produced by artificial intelligence are hard to imagine being published in many media. Personally, I use artificial intelligence mainly to illustrate Powerpoint slides, more for humor than seriously.

Although at the moment, artificial intelligence has a mediocre track record, of course, it is not a guarantee that the technology cannot improve. And a skilled feed writer gets good answers from artificial intelligence as well.

The quality of texts and images will probably improve as the services develop.

Karrikkoinen can say that artificial intelligence currently helps to do mostly low-demand work tasks. If artificial intelligence is significantly helpful in your own work, perhaps you should be worried.

The author is the director responsible for journalistic development at HS.