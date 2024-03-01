Column | Mårten Mickos advises: With these methods, you sharpen your decision-making ability.

Companies could use straightforward methods to improve their decision-making process, writes HS Vision columnist Mårten Mickos.

What thing that separates the winning companies from the losers?

Answer: decision-making acuity.

Almost everyone has ideas, but accurately analyzing situations and weighing alternatives is considerably more difficult.

There are always more doers than sharp thinkers in an organization. In addition, people's thinking is almost always guided by a familiar branch, even though they should be able to consider all scenarios. It is easier to choose a path where the risk of getting into an embarrassing situation is as low as possible.

Because of these factors, companies continue on their old lines, even though the business environment brings new dangers and opportunities. Party speeches talk about innovation and a changing strategic direction, but in reality the company stubbornly stays on its course, whether the direction is favorable or not.

The problem the nodal point is the management step where the organization's various initiatives and projects are brought to be evaluated. The leader must quickly create an understanding of the matter presented and have an opinion. Often in this discussion, there is less depth of thought – this is how we end up choosing the one that the presenter prefers from the options presented. It feels good, because not too much time is spent and you can move on to the next topic.

However, the clarity of the analysis and conclusions can be improved with straightforward methods.

The first way is to pay attention to shades. The best solution can be found in the middle ground of different options, where everything is just right.

So the question posed to the leader is not whether A or B is right, but under what circumstances A is right and where B is right. The world is complex, and the task of business strategy is to find the market segments where your own product is superior.

If the material talks about averages, it is important to understand what the distribution of that data is. For example, if a consumer spends an average of 100 euros on a service, it may be that the minimum amount can be, for example, 70 euros. But the maximum amount that one of the consumers pays can be far from the average – for example, two thousand euros. When pricing, you need to understand this distribution in order to find a point where there are a sufficient number of willing customers.

“ You can't make everyone happy.

Percentage figures can also be misleading. Maybe 90 percent of customers would like to buy product A and only 10 percent would like to buy product B.

If the company's ability to beat competitors is much greater for product B, then you should go with it. Or if 15 percent of customers are dissatisfied, it can be either bad news or good news. If 85 percent are very satisfied, maybe it's worth just going with them and getting rid of the unsatisfied customers.

You can't make everyone happy. But if dissatisfied customers have an impact on other customers, the company must do everything it can to rectify the situation.

Second a common challenge in thinking about decision-making is that the situation is seen as static. We look at reports and figures and think that the situation will be like that in the future as well.

But time can change everything. Even if today's metrics show one thing, the future may bring another. The decision-maker may have to make decisions that may conflict with today's business figures.

“ We made the crazy decision to launch a full and public counter-offensive.

The most important question that can be asked to a manager considering strategic choices is: what if everything were different?

The company almost always only produces traditional reporting, which rarely encourages people to see the situation from a new angle. Therefore, it is the manager's responsibility to use the intellectual space and consider opposite developments and situations.

When my own My SQL company was sued in the US, conventional wisdom would have dictated capitulation, compromise, or handling the process hidden from customers. But we made the crazy decision to launch a full and public counter-offensive – we released all the documents for the whole world to read. The unusual investment was successful. The world sided with little My SQL, and the court case became the company's best and cheapest marketing campaign ever.

It would be a good idea for a manager who gets to know the report or business proposal presented to him to think separately about what was completely missing from the presentation. In a strategic overview, you also have to think about those areas that you don't know very well.

When a manager takes into account the nuances and distributions, evaluates the effect of time on the situation and thinks about things from new and opposite perspectives, he is able to make sharper analyzes than others.