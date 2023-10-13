Column | Marketing maximizes a company’s cash flow – Cutting out of it can mean saving lives.

I have learned from growth companies that marketing is definitely an investment. That’s why cutting out of marketing is at worst saving yourself, writes HS Vision columnist Elina Lappalainen.

Tariff are rising, interest rates are high and consumer confidence is low in weak conditions.

The mood of the economy is reminiscent of October: rain is pouring in the face and the wind is blowing.

The same atmosphere exists in the advertising market in Finland. In August, the amount of media advertising decreased by 9.8 percent compared to August 2022. In print newspapers and magazines, the blow was much more severe.

In an economic recession, the growth prospects of many companies are dim and cutting costs is necessary.

It’s a shame because it’s taking away from the companies future growth.

I have learned from growth companies that marketing is definitely an investment. There, the marketing budget is mostly about balancing how quickly and aggressively you want to grow, and at what price.

But it’s true that marketing is an expense in accounting and financial statements – and that’s why it’s seemingly easy to save on it. Although that’s about as short-sighted as saving on product development.

What could be learned from the marketing of growth companies even in a tight economic situation?

Junk food company Smart food has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2019, the company’s turnover was only 3.6 million euros, last year it was already 16.3 million euros.

The company has made a loss every year, as growth has been sought with capital investors’ money when the company expanded to Belgium and the Netherlands, for example.

It is specifically about investments in the acquisition of new customers through marketing. If the company slowed down the growth rate, less money would go back into marketing.

The first order of a customer attracted by advertisements and offers is invariably a loss. The customer becomes profitable only after he has returned to order a few times.

However, obtaining growth financing has become more difficult internationally and capital has become more expensive. That’s why even growth companies like Fiksuruoa have to be even more precise and get more power out of marketing.

The most important metrics are the price of a new customer (customer acquisition cost) and the value brought during the lifetime of the customer (life time value). Then the task is to optimize this ratio.

“ Those who can afford it, on the other hand, may now have the opportunity to capture the market from others.

In practice, therefore, marketing is a direct investment, the main task of which is to maximize the company’s cash flows. If you save on marketing, it also means lower sales.

Those first few euros are more effective in this kind of marketing, and the effectiveness decreases the more money is spread in advertising. That is why the company has cut its advertising in Finland, which is already a more mature market for it. On the other hand, in the Netherlands and Belgium, it is still effectively generating growth.

A large part of Fiksuruoa’s advertising cake also comes from Meta, i.e. Facebook and Instagram advertising on social channels. It is the tactical advertising that maximizes customer acquisition in the short term. So it attracts customers to buy right away.

When consumers’ purchasing power weakens, the content of advertisements also needs to be cut. Now consumers are interested in the price.

In bad times, it may seem easier to cut back on brand advertising, which increases awareness and builds long-term success.

They havewho can afford it, now, on the other hand, maybe have the opportunity to capture the market from others.

One of the fastest growing companies in Finland has been Supermetrics, which helps other companies and, for example, marketing agencies to monitor their marketing on different platforms with one tool.

Some of its advertiser clients have cut their advertising budgets sharply. Supermetrics itself has continued its own marketing almost as before.

Stateside however, the turning point is already at hand and advertising has turned to growth. And especially digital advertising, which industry research company Magna predicts will grow by 9.6 percent this year in the United States.

In Europe, the recovery of advertising budgets is slower for now.

Marketing is not just the hype of the good times or an expense line that the CFO has to keep in check.

If we dared to step on the gas here as well, the national economy could also recover faster.