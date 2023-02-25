Many celebrities have had surprising aspects in their resumes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is probably one of the most famous – and most admired – heads of state right now. In addition to the president’s bravery, attention has been drawn to his past, because before his career as a politician he was known in his home country as a comedian and actor.

Of course, famous people have been seen in other fields too, whose resumes have surprising aspects.

Good an example is Mark Twain: the famous American writer was also an inventor. In the 1870s, he patented a flexible belt fastened with hooks, which he designed for vests and trousers, for example. However, the invention was hardly used in them. Instead, it ended up in another item of clothing – a bra.

The American Charles Manson, on the other hand, became known in the 1960s and 1970s as a criminal whose cult he led committed brutal murders. He was, of course, more than that, namely a skilled songwriter. Among other things, a song by The Beach Boys Never Learn Not to Love and the rock band Guns N’ Roses Look at Your Game, Girl are at least partially his creations.

“ The author participated in the development of bras.

English nurse Florence Nightingale has been considered the founder of modern nursing. A little less often, he is remembered for the fact that he was one of the pioneers also in the visualization of statistical information. For example, he developed a variation of the pie chart that is still in use.

The American Johnny Cash, on the other hand, was best known as a rough-voiced country singer, but before his fame, he had time to create a career in the army. At the beginning of the Cold War, he served in West Germany, where his duties included intercepting Morse code messages. According to his own words, Cash was the first American to learn of the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in March 1953.

Own its figures are celebrities with surprising achievements in roughly the fields for which they are best known. Chemist A. I. Virtanen is said to have developed not only the AIV feed but also the Molotov cocktail, i.e. the Molotov cocktail, the author Roald Dahl created the script for the fifth James Bond film in addition to his beloved children’s books, and the visual artist Salvador Dalí developed the Chupa Chups candy logo in addition to his surrealist paintings.

In modern working life slang, people like them would have their own expressions. How changeable, agile and multi-talented in a wide range of fields.

