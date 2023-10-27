Column | Marcus Grönholm accelerates from zero to one hundred in Finland’s Amazing Race, and that is the best entertainment

The celebrity contestants of the Finnish version of Amazing Race turn the old reality TV show into hilarious entertainment, writes journalist Ilkka Mattila.

If let’s close our eyes to the impact of long-distance travel on the environment, both as an entertainment program The Amazing Race is great.

When many other big reality TV series spend the whole season in the same jungle and focus on scheming and backstabbing under the pretext of stunt track sports, then In the Amazing Race the excitement comes from the fact that the competitors who are traveling as tourists constantly find themselves in surprising situations, even outside the competition tasks themselves, and cope with them in varying ways.

Finnish viewers may have been amused by how the competitors of the original American version are already lost when moving around European countries, not to mention distant ones. Amazing Race Finland the first episodes have shown that not even a Finn is like a fish in water abroad, not even in Thailand, where he has been crippled on vacation for decades.

This one in addition, the Finnish version has surprised positively with a couple of essential things. First of all, the competitors move and do tasks in the Far East, and not in Tallinn or in the courtyard of Vanajanlinna for reasons of economy. This is also where it gets condensed The Amazing Race the ultimate climate ethical problem: you can’t make a proper drama without air travel.

Secondly, the selection of celebrity contestants for the opening season has been successful. The best performers in the first episodes Bakari Diarra and Samuel Chime are like role models of modern Finns: witty, fluent, funny and relaxed.

Biathlon skiers who competed at the top of the world for years Kaisa Mäkäräinen and Mari Eder traveled as top athletes to foreign competitions, always looked after by a large group of assistants, but now have to move between themselves in a foreign country, with only the help of vague tourist English and good basic fitness.

Angry Birds businessman by Peter Vesterbacka an 18-year-old who moved from Vietnam to Finland as a team partner Thy “Anna” Nguyenwho is normally a student mentored by Vesterbacka, but In the Amazing Race Vesterbacka has already overcome many problems with the help of his mentors. On the other hand, Vesterbacka showed off his core competence by lecturing an employee of a tourist destination about Finland being the happiest country in the world.

Series however, the most fascinating characters are the rally stars. Two-time world champion Marcus “Bosse” Grönholm and his map reader Timo Rautiainen are a couple that even the most skilled screenwriter could not have come up with.

Looking at Grönholm’s actions, one realizes what kind of competitive spirit and speed of reaction are needed to succeed in the rally and how much calming force, simple instructions and commands, as well as foresight have been required from Rautiainen to have made Grönholm stay in some kind of control. And yes, Rautiainen is specifically world famous “Up in the ass of Timo” – Timo, known from the YouTube clip.

At the beginning of the series, Grönholm and Rautiainen have stormed the rally tracks with familiar force, and their instructions to the Thai and Vietnamese taxi drivers are mostly monosyllabic. “Fast!” and “Stop!”.

They are the dark horse in the race Jukka Rasila common-law partner Mirva Nieminen with. The arrangement is partly similar to Grönholm and Rautiainen. Rasila accelerates at lightning speed and goes into overdrive and calms down, calmed down by Nieminen, in almost as little time. However, as an actress, Rasila has additional tools at her disposal to mislead her opponent.

This is going to be even more exciting.

Nelonen, which presents the Amazing Race, and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the Sanoma Group.