Column | Many would already have the right to shorten their working hours, but few do

Money is the main reason why parents of young children rarely work part-time, but it is not the only reason.

in Britain a four-day work week was tried, and it yielded good results. Productivity increased, and employees feel better than before.

In Finland, the news was received as expected: employers’ representatives were shocked, left-wing politicians praised. In the end, everyone said that it wouldn’t work like this for us, but maybe we could try something.

Bridge times I read the reactions of politicians and experts more closely than usual, because I myself work a four-day work week. Reducing working hours is a legal right of parents until the child finishes second grade.

However, I am obviously lucky that my job allows me to do this. Few parents seize the opportunity, even though a four-day week could improve the well-being of those living in their peak years.

Of those who exercise their right, the overwhelming majority are women. The current government brought about a family leave reform, but it did nothing for care leavers.

From now on, mothers of children under the age of three will rather take a leave of absence from work altogether than return to work and work shorter working hours.

Supporters of the change push for a four-day week for people other than parents of small children and with full pay.

Monetary however, it is not the only reason why the opportunity is not being used now. Of course, that is an important reason.

Coil in 2021, paid an average of 189.57 euros per month for parents of children under the age of three, and an average of 99.68 euros per month for parents of first- and second-graders. Everyone can calculate how much their own salary would decrease due to shorter working hours and how Kela’s support would relate to that.

“ Many employers are not more flexible than they have to be.

Made by Kela years ago statement according to this, the users of the support are more educated than average and have better incomes.

Indeed, they often wrestle with problems other than money. I know mothers who do their expert work at night, because the employer requires 100% work input with 80% working time and salary. Many have the experience that career and salary development freezes due to reduced working hours.

With this attitude in many workplaces, it’s no surprise that employers’ representatives immediately slammed the UK results. Many employers are not ready to be more flexible than is legally required.

In this regard, too, we can envy Sweden, where part-time work for both parents is the norm rather than the exception in workplaces.

The author is the editor of HS’s lifestyle editorial.