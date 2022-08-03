Column | Many people don’t understand what NFT is, but it can be used to finance “bumps” in the future

NFT is a simple and sensible system. In the music industry, it gets fans to buy old records again, critic Oskari Onninen writes.

British band Muse has announced that its upcoming album Will of the People will also be released in NFT format and will be the first NFT release to also affect the album charts.

in The Guardian the band modestly called this “the future of music”. Also HS report on the topic.

The nicest thing to say is that yet another new way to monetize superfans has been invented at a time when the value of music is mostly a throw-in product of streaming services.

Multi the reader was puzzled by the news. NFT technology is a simple idea that is explained time and time again in a very complicated way.

We talk about blockchains, cryptocurrencies and monkey stickers that have been sold for millions of dollars. When a lot of air, i.e. loose money, was blown out of the NFT bubble during the spring, many have considered the entire technology to be a shady scam.

Basically, however, NFT is a simple and reasonable system.

The abbreviation comes from the words “non-fungible token”. In Finnish, you usually have to settle for the brutal direct translation “non-replaceable poletti”.

Irreplaceability here means that each NFT is an individual and cannot be replaced by another. Its opposite “replaceable token” is, for example, a euro coin – it doesn’t matter which particular euro out of all the euros minted in the world is the one you use to pay for the lottery line.

In art NFT corresponds to the certificate of authenticity and provenance. It can be compared to photo prints or trading cards, which are limited edition and numbered. The difference is that the NFT is stamped on a digital file, and its ownership changes are recorded on the blockchain.

Until now, digital music could be purchased as individual files. An mp3 file bought or downloaded online must be “replaced” just like a euro coin. Which of the endless copies of the same file you own is one and the same.

In principle, this is also the case with Muse’s album. For “economic and ecological” reasons, the band does not NFT stamp the music files themselves, even if that is possible, but the “irreplaceable” product is simply a certificate of authenticity.

The NFT version is the digital equivalent of the limited and numbered vinyl edition. Album number 101/1000 is different from album number 102/1000, even though both contain exactly the same music.

Pop music the most recent decade of formats has been marked by technological polarization. On the other end, pop is digitalizing at a breakneck speed and the logic of Tiktok is renewing the formula of hits. At the other end, rock bands are reselling their old catalog in increasingly large special editions.

There are a lot of people in the world, so-called mooks, for whom a significant part of music fandom is collecting and owning. There must be a specific early edition of the Velvet Underground’s banana record, no matter what.

‘Oh, will it also be a 199 euro box with new masterings on 180 gram color vinyls and two previously unreleased demos? Take my money, because at this age I have accumulated it.’

Muse is also aiming for the market of collectors and superfans. The band will surely sell a small thousand copies of their NFT edition in no time. It may very well become some kind of collector’s rarity that you can invest in like any stock.

If this happens and the NFT record starts to be traded in the network’s NFT stores, it will be a better deal for the band than vinyl rarities. They can take a commission on NFT resale.

Limited NFT editions of records are definitely here to stay. However, the “future of music” that comes with them looks like how you buy The Beatles’ Revolver as an NFT and imagine putting it on your shelf next to the old vinyl version of the album, the CD, the new mastering, and the Beatles’ mono and stereo boxes.

NFT technology the most revolutionary applications are probably in the concert industry instead of records. If a gig or festival ticket is stamped with NFT, trocars and resale problems are easy to eradicate – and the event organizer gets greedy compensation from the ticket aftermarket as well.

In addition, NFT recordings will perhaps be sold afterwards from the concerts – limited edition and only to those who bought a ticket.

It would be about some kind of “official” and “authentic” bootleg recording, which the band would then sell as a souvenir of the gig.

For many music fans, a used concert ticket is an important and magical artifact that is saved or displayed on the refrigerator door even years later.

With paper tickets replaced by pdf files and joyless printouts, collectors and super fans would surely want to pay extra if they could get, in addition to the music they heard, unique proof that it was me who was there at this amazing gig.

Added 3.8. at 17:33 information that Muse does not NFT stamp music files but gives the buyer a certificate of authenticity.

Correction 3.8. 21:52: The Guardian reported on Muse’s NFT release on Monday, not “yesterday”, i.e. Tuesday.