Column | Many in a relationship eagerly advise singles as if they had the best knowledge

Many of the commenters on HS’s dating story said they were happily married. It’s as if the best knowledge of the relationship market lies with those who have already been lucky in love.

From my single years it’s been a long time, but those times have not been forgotten – for better than for worse. Last week I got another memory refresher when HS posted the thingwhich discussed the importance of place of residence and class background in pairing.

For the story, a survey was conducted on whether the place of residence of a dating partner matters to the people of Helsinki. Among the respondents were several who hope to find a partner within their zip code area.

Thing sparked a lively discussion about dating and choosing a partner. On the Vauva.fi website alone, the topic was covered by more than 700 comments. More than 80 messages came to the story’s comment field. On the Vauva.fi website, you can participate in the discussion anonymously, and a sad part of the comments are pure misogyny, where the interviewees of the story are in the firing line.

The biggest cause of consternation was that some people expect to find love at home. It’s pure madness these days, when you no longer have to settle for what your own village has to offer.

In comment threads there was a wide range of advice available to those looking for a partner. They are distributed to Singles a little too freely anyway. As if you could date somehow wrong. I once heard about a thousand times all the following platitudes:

No one comes to pick me up from home. Lower the bar a bit. You’ll meet the one when you least expect it. You are too picky. You can recognize the right one. He doesn’t deserve you. You will find love when the time is right. Maybe you’re not trying hard enough. Yes, there are plenty of fish in the sea, just hook a new worm. You have to love yourself first in order to love another person.

Of course, women’s magazines are full of relationship tips, but the relationships of acquaintances are usually not commented on as liberally as the lives and choices of single people. Or how natural would the following comments sound?

You have too little time together. You don’t divide those household chores very evenly. It’s not worth breaking up with too easily. Isn’t getting married a bit old fashioned? It is better for children to grow up in an intact family. Your spouse clearly has a sex addiction.

