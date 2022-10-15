Column | Many fish have swum into Putin’s net of lies

Vladimir Putin learned in his youth how to spread lies to the West. Both leftists and nationalists have been duped.

Ukrainian war sets thoughts in motion. Journalist Toivo Haimi criticized the left in Kansan Uutis for their anti-American world view, which he called “campism”. In this way of thinking, the world is seen as divided into the imperialist camp led by the United States and the anti-imperialist camp of the opponents of the United States. According to Haim, leftists have drifted into supporting extremists or dictators in their opposition to the United States. Now, in his opinion, we should get rid of this campism. “Even though many leftists support a more multipolar world and oppose the world domination of the United States, it cannot be used to support wars of aggression by other rogue states.”

I feel it familiar. Also in the early 1980s, nuclear war was feared in Europe. The peace movement organized massive marches against the war, but especially against the United States. “USA and NATO, the perikato of peace”, shouted the leftists on the streets of Helsinki. “A cow doesn’t need a bull when it’s raining nuclear bombs,” I shouted with my school friends.

For some reason, the criticism was not aimed at the dictatorship occupying half of Europe, but at the United States, which prevented it from conquering the rest. According to the Europeans, the biggest threat to peace was the war-crazed President Ronald Reagan.

However, the notions soon had to be revised. The strength of the Soviet Union ended, communism crumbled, Reagan knew what he was doing. In a speech in Berlin in 1987, Reagan demanded: “Tear down this wall, Mr. Gorbachev!”

It turned out that the Soviet Union had systematically financed peace movements and left-wing activism with the intention of breaking up Western countries. Numerous guerilla movements and terrorist organizations operated under the guidance of the Soviet Union, such as the West German Baader–Meinhof group, the Palestinian PLO and the terrorist Carlos known as the Jackal. The nerve center of international intrigue was East Berlin, where a middle-ranking KGB officer named Vladimir Putin also worked.

Cold war as a rank and file, Putin learned the propaganda game. Now the Soviet Union has turned into Russia, but the old doctrines have been in heavy use. Social media has given the war new weapons, but the purpose is the same: to break up and weaken the West.

After the collapse of communism, Putin and the security service FSB created a new state philosophy for Russia based on conservative nationalism. This pseudo-ideology is drawn up purely for propaganda purposes, so it is full of contradictions, as Putin held in late September speech testified.

To Africans and Asians, Putin spoke as an opponent of Western imperialism, but he attracts the nationalists of Western countries with a conservative-racist message. A good example of Russia’s propaganda aimed at the West is a social media video in which a Russian couple is horrified when they run into a lesbian couple, a compulsive vegetarian and an arrogant black man on an American plane.

Propaganda may seem clumsy, but it has reached its target group in Finland as well. Made by Iltalehti in 2017 in the survey 9 percent of all Finns trusted Donald Trump and 7 percent trusted Vladimir Putin, but 52 percent of basic Finns trusted Trump and 44 percent trusted Putin. Now the Basic Finns appear to be Putin’s fiercest opponents, but with Trump, it seems that many people still have work to do.

Evidence be it from Russia’s skill or the stupidity of others, Putin’s nets now have to be worked out both on the right and on the left.

Toivo Haimi was of course right in his criticism of camp thinking. I still don’t think he will get a big response for his ideas in his own groups, because the idea of ​​the left without a black and white world view has already been invented. It is called social democracy.

The author is the person responsible for the editorial and opinion editorial.